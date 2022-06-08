John Battle looking for perfect season, consecutive state titles

Sequels seem to be all the rage when it comes to entertainment these days and the boys tennis team at John Battle High School is producing a follow-up more impressive than the original.

The Trojans are attempting to be the top gun for the second straight year as they play the Bruton Panthers today at 10 a.m. in the VHSL Class 1/2 championship match at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center on the campus of Virginia Tech.

Battle went 11-2 last spring and capped the season with the program’s first state championship.

The Trojans have been even better in 2022, winning all 22 of their matches thus far and today they will try to author the perfect ending to a perfect season.

Being defending state champs can be a danger zone of sorts for some teams, but John Battle hasn’t lost that competitive feeling in playing at a high level once again.

“I think the guys in the back of their mind might think, ‘We are defending state champions,’ “ said Battle coach Tim Sholes. “But they have kept their focus and have treated every match like it’s just another obstacle in their way.”

Battle swept Thomas Walker and Wise County Central in winning the Region 1D/2D tournament and earned 5-1 wins over Floyd County and Radford in the state tournament.

Nathan Spurling, Collin Davidson, Briggs Crabtree, Connor Davidson, Chase Hamlin and Will Crump have all gotten the job done.

Spurling won the Region 1D/2D singles title, while Connor Davidson (No. 4 singles) and Hamlin (No. 5 singles) are unbeaten.

The combination of Spurling and Crabtree will also compete in a state doubles tournament match at 3 p.m. today.

Spurling, Crabtree and the Davidson brothers all won singles matches last season in Battle’s 5-0 title-clinching win over Poquoson.

“This is team is so much fun to play on,” Crabtree said. “Our goal is just to keep winning and pushing through. None of us like to lose.”

Bruton posted 5-0 state tournament wins over Stuarts Draft and Poquoson to reach the finals for the first time since finishing as Group AA runner-up in 1993.

“The season has been incredible and I didn’t see it coming,” said 15th-year Bruton coach James Barr, a former tennis play at Randolph-Macon College from 2002-2005. “Last year we overachieved with a roster of entirely first-time starters and made the regional finals, losing to Poquoson. This year, with everybody back, we broke through and beat them during the regular season, in the regional final and then again in the state semis.”

Thomas Lienard, Simphiwe Matibini, Anson Li, Jake Reyburn, Nick Felsman and Ali Hussain comprise the lineup for the school from Williamsburg.

“The strength of our team is balance and depth,” Barr said. “Spots one through five are all right at about the same ability level and we have really competitive practices and challenge matches. That’s definitely pushed us forward this season.”

Battle’s reputation precedes them.

“I know that John Battle has a strong tennis tradition and has made the state tournament more often than not in the last decade,” Barr said.

Battle has made seven state tournament appearances during Sholes’ tenure as head coach.

The son of former Minor League Baseball legend Leo “Muscle” Shoals – who still owns the Carolina League’s single-season home run record of 55 established in 1949 for the Reidsville Luckies – Tim Sholes has coached a variety of sports at different schools.

He has been the head basketball coach at both Holston and John Battle, but has found his most success in tennis. He and his brother, Greg, played in local tournaments growing up and he’s had a fondness for the sport ever since.

Sholes’ squad is now one victory away from back-to-back state titles.

A team from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t done that since the 2009 Gate City Blue Devils won their second in a row.

“We’ve been blessed with good teams at John Battle,” Sholes said. “These kids love the game.”