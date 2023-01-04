John Battle claims Best of Bristol; Sullivan East's Hamelryck eyes return trip to state

BRISTOL, Va. – Sullivan East Patriots wrestler Chipi Hamelryck entered the season with an ambitious plan and a lofty goal.

After finishing fifth at the state meet last year in the 120-pound weight class, Hamelyrck is currently ranked second and eager for a return trip to state.

“I’m more prepared this year,” Hamelyrck said. “My diet has been a lot better and I’ve gained quite a bit of muscle.”

In Wednesday’s Best of Bristol wrestling tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den, Hamelyrck won her only match by pin against John Battle.

Hamelyrck lost just three matches in 2022, with one setback coming against the two-time state champion.

“I’ve watched replays of those losses on my phone and gone over them many times in my mind. If anybody tries to hit those same moves on me this season, I will know what to do,” said Hamelyrck, who has visited the King University wrestling program and received recruiting interest from Oklahoma City University.

Dawson Jones is the only other senior wrestling under the guidance of fourth-year East coach Tanner Perry. Sullivan East opened the night with a 52-36 win over Virginia High.

“We’ve been building our program for the past three years and we hope to take another step this season,’’ said Tanner Perry, whose father Brad formerly directed the East program.

The Patriots are fueled by AAU and middle school feeder programs.

It was a big night for John Battle, which won the team title for the second straight year.

The Trojans (10-4) opened the event Wednesday with a 60-15 win against Tennessee High before downing Sullivan East (50-22) and Virginia High by a margin of 60-24.

The Trojans have a tough act to follow after tying for the Region 2D crown last year with Union.

John Battle’s roster features five seniors and two juniors.

“We’ve also got a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” said third-year John Battle coach William Greening. “We’re just trying to build our culture and have the other teams in the area chase us.”

Virginia High’s program is also in construction mode under first-year coach Cassidy Ferrell.

“There are some things we should have been doing in the off-season, but I started in my position a little bit late,” Ferrell said. “We’re still kind of behind the curve, but I’m having fun and we’re working hard as a team.”

The VHS Bearcat roster includes four seniors, including two female competitors.

“It’s going to take time for me to get to know the kids and for the kids to know me,” Ferrell said.

For Tennessee High coach Josh Shuler, the task is to mold a young squad.

“We’ve got 18-19 wrestlers and only one senior in Aiden Fennell,” Shuler said. “We’re filled with freshmen and sophomores, and that kind of showed today. We made mistakes and lost matches we shouldn’t have, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Next on the agenda for THS is Saturday’s Bristol Brawl at Viking Hall. Shuler said he expects nearly 30 teams from four states.

Tennessee High defeated Virginia High 42-36 Wednesday after falling 60-15 to John Battle.

In the final match late Wednesday, Tennessee High and Sullivan East fought to a 39-39 tie, but THS was awarded the victory via tiebreaker.