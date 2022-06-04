John Battle boys, Wise Central girls still on track for state repeats

The opportunity is still there for the John Battle boys and Wise County Central girls to repeat as state tennis champions.

Region 2D singles and doubles champion Nathan Spurling won his singles match to help John Battle to a 5-1 Region 2D quarterfinal victory over Floyd County on Friday.

John Battle, which won the Class 2 state title last season, improved to 21-0 on the season, and will host Radford in the Class 2 semifinals on Monday at Tennessee High School’s Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center at 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise County Central 5, Floyd County 3

Emilee Mullins and Ella Taylor each won singles matches and were part of doubles victories as well to lead the Warriors past the Buffaloes.

Jaida Meade and Mullins and Taylor and Angelina Hughes won doubles matches for the Warriors, who will host Glenvar in the Class 2D semifinals on Monday.

Abingdon 5, Liberty Christian Academy 0

Five Abingdon singles players won matches at Emory & Henry College to defeated Liberty Christian Academy in the Class 3 state quarterfinals.

Region 3D doubles champions Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall contributed singles victories to help the Falcons improve to 21-1 on the season.

Abingdon will host Spotswood in a Class 3 semifinal on Monday, also at Emory & Henry. Wrenn Rainero, Katie Creasy and Eller Buddington helped the Falcons improve to 21-1 with a state semifinal match slated for Monday.

Auburn 5, J.I. Burton 1

Five-time state champion Auburn dispatched J.I. Burton in the state tournament for the second straight year in earning a Class 1 quarterfinal triumph.

Emily Duff had the only win for Burton as she earned a 6-2, 6-3 win over Rae-Ann Weeks at No. 6 singles.

Grayson County 5, Lebanon 1

Makenzie Boyd had Lebanon’s only win – a 6-0, 7-6 victory at No. 6 singles – as the Pioneers lost in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.