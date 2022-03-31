John Battle beat Richlands, 9-3

BRISTOL, Va. – The first home run of Evan Hankins’ high school baseball career was a thing of beauty: a no-doubt, three-run, go-ahead clout that easily cleared the fence just left of the scoreboard that looms in right-center field.

His home run trot … not so much.

Hankins fell and face planted in the dirt while rounding first base after his third-inning blast, but that was the only thing that went awry for the freshman on Wednesday night as he helped the John Battle Trojans take a 9-3 non-district victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Senior Jon-Alan Richardson also connected for his first varsity home run and freshman Porter Gobble went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in helping the Trojans improve to 3-0.

Hankins had gone hitless in Battle’s first two games, but the 6-foot-5, 205-pound University of Tennessee commit certainly made his presence felt in a powerful way on Wednesday.

Battle trailed 2-0 with one out in the bottom of the third inning when Hankins made his way to the plate and hammered offering on an 0-1 pitch from Richlands sophomore Ben Hale as his first varsity hit turned a two-run deficit into a one-run advantage.

“ I was just trying to stay through the ball and get out of my slump,” Hankins said. “I’ve been struggling and during the school day I was listening to some podcasts about bettering your mentality and I think that helped. The outcome was good.”

Hankins finished 2-for-3 at the plate and also struck out four – a Richlands batter reached on a third-strike passed ball – in pitching the seventh inning.

As for his misadventure on the basepaths?

“ I just tripped on my shoelace,” Hankins said.

Hankins heard about it from his teammates and coaches and he took the good-natured ribbing in stride.

“ I think there was a sniper up there in the trees that got him,” John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble said jokingly.

Hale was coming off a win over Lebanon last week and he struck out six and surrendered seven hits in 3 1/3 innings on Wednesday.

“ He threw well,” said Richlands coach Aaron Buchanan. “He got the ball up a couple of times. The home run Evan hit was a change-up that he left up. We just have to work on getting that down.”

Collin Richardson had two hits and drove in a run for the Blue Tornado (1-2), while Ethan Roberts, Dylan Brown and Drew Simmons scored the team’s runs.

Buchanan’s brother, Chase, is an assistant coach at John Battle.

“ We’re getting better every day and that’s our motto this year to be better every day,” Aaron Buchanan said. “[Battle] has a good ballclub and that’s what I told our guys – if we’re going to win the region this is a team we have to go through. I feel like we’re getting there. We’ve got some things to clean up, but we competed.”

Jon-Alan Richardson of the Trojans is the ultimate competitor and he went 3-for-3 on Wednesday to continue his season-opening surge.

“ What a lot of people don’t see is the actual energy and the work that young man has put in for the last four years,” Jimmy Gobble said. “I was happy for him.”

Richardson’s opposite-field home run was part of a three-run sixth inning that sealed the deal for the Trojans.

“ I was thinking oppo the entire game with the way the wind was blowing,” Richardson said. “The first pitch was right there and I put a good swing on it.”

Richardson, Nolan Sailor and Will Purifoy are the seniors for a squad that features many freshmen and sophomores. Noah Sills, Sailor and Hankins combined to pitch a five-hitter.

Battle certainly hasn’t stumbled out of the gates in 2022.

“ We’ve known this class of freshmen has been coming for a while,” Richardson said. “They can just flat out play. The seniors are trying to take a leadership role and let them feel their way into the program a little bit so they can get in here and then lead it for years to come.”

