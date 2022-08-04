Jimmy’s time: Tennessee High junior Phipps finally get his chance to play quarterback for the Vikings

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jimmy Phipps has been patiently waiting his turn.

His time has arrived.

When Tennessee High travels to Dobyns-Bennett to open the season on Aug. 19, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior will be starting at quarterback for the Vikings.

“I am real excited to become the quarterback here at Tennessee High School,” Phipps said. “I have been wanting this for a while now and feel like it is long overdue for it.”

For the last two seasons, Phipps has watched from the sidelines as Steven Johnson showed enough as a two-year starter to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Charlotte.

Expect a different look from the Vikings with Phipps behind center.

“I think I am considered a dual threat quarterback. I think I can run the ball just as well as I can throw the ball,” said Phipps, during Tennessee High’s football media day last Friday at the Stone Castle. “[Steven] was definitely more of a pocket passer and I feel like I am more sprinting out and throwing on the run or if nothing is open just running the ball.”

First-year head coach Josh Holt selected Phipps to be quarterback for a variety of reasons.

“Number one, Jimmy is a super high-character kid, we knew that from day one. He comes from a great stock, he is a competitor, he listens, he learns, he takes coaching well,” Holt said. “That is going to go a long way. He understands the discipline side of things, he is a leader in that locker room.

“When they all leave the locker room looks the same and that is because of Jimmy and that group. They are taking on leadership. That is where Jimmy is going to really help us out is in that leadership role.”

Despite losing several college-bound seniors to graduation, Phipps likes the weapons that will help make his transition to quarterback easier.

“We have got Josh Bell in the backfield. He is a real strong running back who can just get yards whenever we need him to do no matter what,” Phipps said. “We have Maddox Fritts, Logan Tudor, Austin DeGeare and Josh Sizemore at wideout. If I get the ball out to them they can break away for good yardage, and I have a good line.”

That line includes senior Evan Bedwell, who likes the unpredictably that Phipps can bring to the offense.

“I think Jimmy can roll out of the pocket a little bit better and we are not having to hold our blocks in the pocket for as long,” Bedwell said. “I think that will help us up front and just help us moving the ball down the field. It gives us more time up front and we always know that he is going to make a good pass so it is really nice.”

Tennessee High returns to the gridiron after enduring a tragedy-filled campaign last fall in which a player and assistant coach died within a matter of eight days.

Holt is joined by Phipps in expecting that experience to help with any adversity in the season ahead.

“Last year has definitely brought us all closer together,” Phipps said. “We are real brothers now and we love each other.”

Phipps is part of a Tennessee High program that has gone through four coaches in a year, but Holt was a popular choice with the players, having not only played for the Vikings, but served as an assistant coach over the previous four years for the Vikings.

“I think it has been great. I think Coach Holt is getting us good and ready for the season. He is really having us come together as a team and enjoy being around each other,” Phipps said. “He has been here for a little bit so he knows how things roll so he hasn’t changed much on us too much. He has his own style of doing things so I like it.”

That includes Holt’s focus on the tradition of Tennessee High, which will celebrate 50 years since winning the national championship in 1972. He has decorated The Viking Keep with historic photos and memorabilia and has welcomed back former players to serve as role models for the current squad.

“It is really cool,” Phipps said. “Coach Holt hung up all these old pictures in the locker room and it kind of fires us up whenever we look at them, especially this national championship trophy.”

It remains to be seen how Phipps will respond to his new position for the Vikings, but Holt is anxious to find out.

“I feel like Jimmy is really good with his feet and he is getting better every single day with his arm and that is going to help us a whole lot,” Holt said. “He is a tough kid and he is going to do well for us.

“He is green so we don’t know what he is capable of just yet. We haven’t seen him play, but we know we like what we see to this point with Jimmy.”

It won’t be an easy schedule for the Vikings, which will play its first four games and five of the first six on the road this season.

“It sure will be tough, six away and four home, but hopefully we can adapt to that and just go play ball,” Phipps said.

Expect Phipps to be ready to go. He has been waiting long enough for his chance.

“I sure have been working for it and I have been real excited for it,” he said. “I am just ready.”