Jimerson bright spot for State Liners in 12-1 loss

BRISTOL, Va. – Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson Jr. had an impressive streak snapped in the fifth inning and shortly thereafter the Bristol State Liners had their hopes at victory smashed.

The Johnson City Doughboys erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to turn a tight game into a blowout en route to a 12-1 Appalachian League stomping of the State Liners on Tuesday night at DeVault Stadium.

Jimerson, a recent graduate of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Illinois headed to the University of Oklahoma, reached base in all five of his plate appearances in Monday night’s 8-5 triumph over the Doughboys.

He doubled in the first inning and singled in the third inning on Tuesday to make it seven straight plate appearances in which he had reached base.

However, Jimerson struck out to end the fifth inning and the bad mojo extended to the following inning for the home team.

Relief pitchers Nyle Banks (Southern University) and Nickolas Kalafut (San Diego City College) failed to find the strike zone in the sixth inning as Johnson City scored nine runs on just three hits.

The sequence for Banks went infield single, walk, walk, sacrifice fly, walk and bases-loaded hit by pitch. His ERA skyrocketed from 6.57 to 9.95.

Kalafut went kaput shortly after he took over and his sequence to hitters in the sixth inning transpired with walk, two-run single, hit by a pitch, sacrifice fly, a three-run homer off the bat of Brown University’s Jared Johnson, a walk and a flyout. His ERA jumped from 4.09 to 6.94.

Bristol’s 3-0 deficit turned into an unsalvageable 12-run deficit.

“It’s going to be tough anytime you can’t find the strike zone,” said Bristol catcher Gage Adams from State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota. “Some guys hadn’t pitched in like a week or two, so they were getting back in the swing of things. Not going to be too hard on these guys. I’m new here and we all make mistakes. Day in and day out, we just have to get back to the grind.”

Through five innings, Bristol starter Jeff Gonzalez (Indian River State College) and his Johnson City counterpart – Jacob Bockendstedt from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville had put in some superb work on the mound.

Gonzalez (0-2, 7.94 ERA) did not allow an earned run in five innings with eight strikeouts, but was tagged with the loss as two errors led to three runs in the first inning and proved costly.

Bockendstedt (2-1, 3.56 ERA) was just better as he struck out 10 and allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings.

The State Liners (11-22) avoided the shutout in the seventh inning as Adams drove in Ryan Taylor (Central Florida) with a two-out RBI single.

Adams is 3-for-8 since joining the State Liners.

“A coach I knew from back when I was in junior college asked me if I wanted to come up here and play, because [Bristol] was short on catchers,” Adams said. “I couldn’t deny coming to the Appalachian League. I had heard nothing but good things and it’s been pretty accurate so far.”

NOTES: There was one bright spot from Bristol’s bullpen. Jude King (Gordon State) struck out four of the six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth inning. … Bristol first baseman Eric Erato and Johnson City catcher Scott Combs both attended Northern Illinois University. … Twenty-five different players have pitched in a game this season for Bristol, while 25 players have had an at-bat for the State Liners. … Bristol hosts Appy League East Division leader Burlington (25-10) today at 7 p.m.