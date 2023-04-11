ABINGDON, Va. – With a key injury and youthful roster, the Abingdon baseball team will need some new heroes.

A powerful young man came through Tuesday night for the Falcons.

Sophomore Jett Humphreys starred on the mound and at the plate as AHS downed the John Battle Trojans 7-6 in a Mountain 7 District thriller at Falcon Park.

Humphreys drove in four runs with a double and home run, while recording eight strikeouts en route to a seven-hitter.

That’s impressive considering that the big right-hander allowed three runs in the first inning.

“We have a team slogan called POPAAT, which means play one pitch at a time,” Humphreys said. “I think that’s an awesome approach and we followed it tonight.”

The final pitch of Tuesday’s thriller was a game-winning single by senior Landon Greer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“We’re young and we kicked the ball around on defense tonight, but I was proud of the kids for not giving up,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said.

According to Francisco, Humphreys was one batter away from reaching the pitch limit in the seventh inning.

“And he just kept competing,” Francisco said.

Sophomore Elijah Childress led the Trojans (4-1, 6-2) with two singles, while senior Ryan Mix collected a run-scoring double and sophomore Evan Hankins added a two-run homer in the first.

John Battle led 6-2 in the fifth inning.

“We should have had them. There’s no two ways about that,” JB coach Jimmy Gobble said.

What problem areas did Gobble see in the loss?

“Everything,” Gobble said. “We didn’t secure things or do our job. That’s called not playing baseball. We’re more afraid of everything other than actually competing. That’s just great. I truly enjoy it

“We’re one of the best teams in Class AA. We’re better than (Abingdon) and we got beat. We have to own that and move on.”

The Falcons (4-0, 5-3) collected nine hits against four Battle pitchers. Sophomore Elijah Parks supplied two singles, while sophomore Braylen Debusk contributed a game-tying single in the sixth inning.

John Battle starting pitcher Porter Gobble was relieved in the sixth inning with a high pitch count.

Abingdon started just three seniors and played four freshmen, including speedy Sully Perkins who scored the winning run in the seventh.

“It will definitely be a process with this group,” Francisco said. “We hope to be better at the end of the year.

“Not having Ethan (Gibson) is the elephant in the room for us. He was the Class 3A player of the year last season and we miss him. We’re going to need efforts like we had from Jett today.”

Humphrey honed his skills in the off-season by traveling with the talent-stacked Canes American travel ball team. In tournaments across several southern states, Humphreys faced pitchers with varying sizes, deliveries and speeds.

“You can see guys throwing 90 mph at that age group, and that really helps get you ready for high school,” Humphreys said. “I work hard on my hard on my swing every day and I’m seeing it well this season.”

Did Humphreys make any adjustments after his rocky first inning on the mound Tuesday?

“No. I just stuck with the usual — fastballs and curves,” Humphreys said.

What is the secret to success for Humphreys?

“It’s all about preparing hard and carrying it over to the field,” he said. “I have confidence in every player on this team. We just go out and do our jobs.”