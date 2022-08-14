Jet Tickle competing in U.S. Amateur

It wasn’t long ago that Jet Tickle and Gavin Cross were just a couple of teenagers enjoying their time together as members of the golf team at Tennessee High. These days, they’ve each gained some nationwide notoriety.

Cross was chosen by the Kansas City Royals with the ninth overall pick in last month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Virginia Tech and is now in the minors with the Columbia Fireflies of the Low-A Carolina League.

Meanwhile, Tickle qualified for the U.S. Amateur and the guy who plays for the University of Tennessee Volunteers will be on the links in Paramus, New Jersey, today competing in the prestigious golf tourney.

Quite the summer for a couple of close pals from Bristol.

“Gavin and I have been great buddies since high school,” Tickle said. “We both made some memories I will always remember while playing high school golf together. It has been awesome watching Gavin the last couple of years and all that he has been able to achieve. Gavin and I still play golf till this day and I’ll take him as a partner anytime.”

Cross is currently facing pro pitchers in South Carolina, so the playing partners for Tickle today will be Sam Marley from Centennial, Colorado, and Preston Bebich from Gig Harbor, Washington, as they tee off at 8:03 a.m. from the ninth hole at The Ridgewood Country Club.

“Competing in the U.S. Am is a dream come true,” Tickle said. “I have tried qualifying for the Am since the start of high school and it is pretty special to do as a senior at Tennessee.”

Tickle punched his ticket by earning co-medalist honors at a qualifying event held June 30-July 1 at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville, North Carolina. He shot a 68 in each round.

Sharing the top spot with Tickle on the leaderboard? Cade Russell, his teammate at UT.

“After round one, he was leading and I was one back, so in the final round we were paired together,” Tickle said. “I have been hitting the ball well for the last couple of months, but wasn’t seeing the results. I just keep working hard day after day and told myself to trust the process, knowing it would pay off. With my dad [Jeff Tickle] caddying for me, Cade and I made our putts on the last hole to tie for first place, earning spots to our first U.S. Am, which was such a special moment.”

In fact, Tickle and Russell are two of the five University of Tennessee golfers playing in the U.S. Amateur.

A newfound approach is helping Tickle.

“My main goal of this tournament is to be grateful and have fun,” Tickle said, “At the beginning of my college career, I struggled a lot, because I let golf turn into who I am rather than what I do. I lost all the fun out of golf my first couple of years and it’s great to now have matured in that aspect and to have learned to enjoy and love it again.”

That is why he’s going to relish every moment he’s on the course at the U.S. Amateur.

“I would be lying if I said I’m not going to be nervous on that first tee shot, but that’s the fun part of playing a sport at any high level,” Tickle said. “Since I was a little kid, my parents blessed me and have been alongside me traveling around the country to play elite golf tournaments. This week will be the most special moment in my golfing career, knowing I get to repay my parents [Jeff and Robin Tickle] for all they have done for me and for my golfing journey.”