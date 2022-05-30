Jessee fans 14 as Rye Cove downs Twin Valley, 13-3; Abingdon girls tennis team wins region title

How did the Rye Cove Eagles spell relief on Monday? A-N-D-R-E-W J-E-S-S-E-E.

That might be an aged reference, but winning pitcher Andrew Jessee had a performance he’ll remember into old age as he struck out 14 batters in 4 2/3 innings of relief as the Eagles earned a 13-3 triumph over Twin Valley on Monday in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D baseball tournament.

Rye Cove fell behind 3-1 in the first inning, but Jessee overpowered the Panthers the rest of the way after taking over on the mound for Koty Meade. Jessee also had three RBIs at the plate as the Eagles closed the game with a dozen unanswered runs.

Lucas Lane (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Payton Darnell (two hits) also played well for Rye Cove, which visits 2021 VHSL Class 2 state champion Lebanon tonight in the regional quarterfinals.

Isaac Cooper drove in two runs for Twin Valley.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 21, Twin Valley 0

Rheagan Waldon pitched a three-hit shutout, Elisabeth Rollins drove in four runs and Lexi Rhoten crushed a home run as the highlights were aplenty in Rye Cove’s 21-0 trouncing of Twin Valley in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D softball tournament.

Waldon struck out 10 in going the distance in the five-inning contest.

Rhoten finished 3-for-4, while Olivia Edwards scored three runs. Rye Cove scored eight runs in the second inning and nine runs in the third.

Bai Dotson had two of Twin Valley’s three hits, while Ashleigh Davis had the other. The Panthers were hurt by seven errors.

Lord Botetourt 6, Abingdon 0

Abingdon’s season ended as the Falcons were blanked by Lord Botetourt in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Galax 6, George Wythe 1

David Espinoza scored three goals as Galax beat George Wythe in the VHSL Region 1C semifinals for the second straight season and booked another trip to the state tournament.

Daniel Ryan added two goals and Joel Solis also found the back of the net for the Maroon Tide.

GW had won the previous matchup, but the Tide (10-8-2) won the match that mattered the most.

Auburn received two goals and three assists from senior Chris Neal in earning 5-1 win over Giles in the other 1C semifinal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn 2, George Wythe 0

George Wythe’s season came to an end in the semifinals of the Region 1C tournament as the Maroons lost to Auburn for the third time in 2022.

Christiansburg 4, Abingdon 0

Abingdon’s season ended in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

The Falcons lost their final two matches of the season in finishing 13-6-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

Region 3D Finals

Abingdon 5, Christiansburg 0

Lauren Wimmer def. Lacy Burningham, 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall def. Hannah Barrett, 6-0, 6-0; Wrenn Rainero def. Gloria Corning, 6-2, 6-2; Harmon Webb def. Nora Cross, 6-1, 6-2; Katie Creasy def. Harbal Rai, 6-2, 6-1.

Notes: Abingdon won its third straight regional title.