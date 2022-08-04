 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeremy Ward steps down as Twin Valley's head football coach due to health reasons

Jeremy Ward has stepped down as the head football coach at Twin Valley High School after four seasons on the job.

“I've been dealing with a personal health issue and I needed to step away to focus on it and get healed up,” Ward said. “The timing is not ideal for anyone, but I thought I would be ready to go and was not.”

Check back to HeraldCourier.com later for more on this story.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

