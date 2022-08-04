Jeremy Ward steps down as Twin Valley's head football coach due to health reasons

Jeremy Ward has stepped down as the head football coach at Twin Valley High School after four seasons on the job.
“I've been dealing with a personal health issue and I needed to step away to focus on it and get healed up,” Ward said. “The timing is not ideal for anyone, but I thought I would be ready to go and was not.”
Tim Hayes
