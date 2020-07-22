JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – In a win that put the A-Town Falcons in the finals of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League playoffs, Will Jennings provided the exclamation point.
Jennings crushed a three-run homer in the fourth inning to highlight the squad from Abingdon, Virginia’s 12-3 victory over Team Whited from Kingsport, Tennessee, in the semifinals of the ETHSBL playoffs on Wednesday night.
The A-Town Falcons will play Game 1 and 2 of the best-of-three finals series today at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park against either the Vikings (Bristol, Tennessee) or Demons (Greeneville, Tennessee), whose semifinal game on Wednesday was not complete at press time.
A 70-minute rain delay halted the start of the first semifinal, but the Falcons (12-1) led 2-0 after one inning and cruised the rest of the way in winning their 12th consecutive game.
The A-Town Falcons had survived for a 1-0 win over Team Whited in the regular-season meeting between the clubs, but there was no drama this time around.
“We just had to hit,” said winning pitcher Chase Hungate. “And that’s exactly what we did.”
The Falcons were firmly in control when Jennings stepped to the plate in the fourth inning. A rising senior at Abingdon High School and the No. 9 hitter in the Falcons’ lineup, Jennings unloaded on a 1-1 pitch from Team Whited reliever Aiden Byington.
“We were all pumped,” Hungate said. “We knew once it hit off the bat it was gone. It was a great swing.”
It easily cleared the tall fence in left-field, which measures 330-feet from home plate.
“I was just looking for a gap to keep the runners moving,” Jennings said. “It felt awesome, but I didn’t know it was gone.”
After struggling to score runs and adjusting to live pitching in the early portion of the ETHSBL schedule, the A-Town Falcons have scored 48 runs in their last five games.
“We’ve been working on a middle-and-away approach and that’s what we did a great job of today,” Jennings said.
Luke Francisco walked three times for the Falcons, while Tyler Odle pounded out a pair of hits.
Nobody had a bigger rip than Jennings, however.
“That was a monster shot,” said A-Town Falcons coach Andrew Francisco. “That came off the bat really good. I’m very proud of him.”
Fifth-seeded Team Whited (8-6) received two hits from Greg Pastrick, but the club from Kingsport was doomed by five errors and three pitchers combined to issue seven walks.
Hungate yielded five hits over six innings on the mound for the Falcons as the Virginia Commonwealth University commit struck out eight.
The only ETHSBL loss for the A-Town Falcons was a 2-0 setback to the Vikings in their opening game. They were eyeing a possible rematch with the Bristolians, who led 3-0 after three innings against the Demons at press time.
“Definitely,” Hungate said. “It’d be a good matchup again.”
Team Whited 010 020 0—3 5 5
A-Town Falcons 251 400 x—12 9 2
Stout, Byington (2), Gladson (4) and Ritz. Hungate, Ferguson (7) and Hayton. W – Hungate. L – Stout. HR – Jennings (A-Town), 4th, two on.
