Jeff Robinson is still pulling double duty in the athletic department at Chilhowie High School, he’s just relinquishing one of the jobs he’s held since 2013.

Robinson has stepped down as the head football coach at Chilhowie and informed his team of the decision during a team meeting at 3 p.m. on Monday. He remains the head baseball coach and athletic director at the Smyth County school.

“It’s been a long thought-out process,” Robinson said. “From the time I accepted the job as AD in August, this moment has weighed on my mind. No one pressured me into making a decision either way, it was just something I arrived at after many months of thinking.

“I have served as a head coach for 32 seasons now, the last 20 seasons/10 years as head coach of two programs. I told myself 10 years ago, I would do both as long as I never sacrificed one for the other and gave 100 percent to baseball and football. I feel confident I have done that, but if you add athletic director to the mix it certainly complicates things.”

Robinson compiled a 63-50 record in his 10 seasons leading the Warriors on the gridiron and that run included three Hogoheegee District titles, two Region 1D championships and VHSL Class 1 state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.

Chilhowie did not win a game in the fall of 2022.

“Last season had absolutely nothing to do with this decision,” Robinson said. “Although I have never been through anything like that before, it was not the dumpster fire that others have described when dealing with a winless season.

“Our players were fun to coach. We started with 42 players on the roster and ended with 42 players on the roster. We treated them well and they played hard for us each week. We had several chances to win games early, but were just not good enough at that point in the season. The second half of the season were our toughest games, but we went to Holston for Game 10 and gave an eight-win team all they wanted for most of the game. That says a lot about our kids and their attitudes.”

His young squad gained valuable varsity experience and whoever takes over calling the shots for the Warriors will have a strong nucleus to build around.

“If last season had to happen, I was glad it was me that was there to lead the team and not a new coach,” Robinson said. “The morale and culture of the program is still very strong. Weight room participation is still very high. Players are still excited about football. We may have been down, but we are not going to stay down for long. Whoever steps in will have something to work with. We will return eight starters on offense and nine on defense, we had a freshman quarterback [Asher Chapman] last season, our JV team was undefeated [7-0] and our middle school team had good numbers and a solid six-win season as well.”

As athletic director, Robinson will have a hand in picking his successor. What is the timetable on a potential hire?

“We hope to have a new head coach in place as soon as possible,” Robinson said. “There is lots of work to be done in preparation for next season and it is my wish that we have someone hired before school is dismissed for the summer.”

Check back later for more on this story