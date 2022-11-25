James to guide Grayson County Blue Devils against alma mater

Grayson County High School football coach Stephen James will stand on the visiting team’s sideline this afternoon at Pendleton Field in Wytheville, Virginia, the same venue where he was once a standout tight end and linebacker for the George Wythe Maroons.

He’s been back at the stadium countless times since graduating from GW in 1989 and it was a homecoming two years ago that turned out to be a pivotal moment in his professional life.

James had just completed a six-year run at Pulaski County in which he won a lot more games than he lost, but he needed a break and landed a job as an assistant coach on Brandon Harner’s staff at George Wythe.

It was a season like none other in VHSL history – there was no football in the fall of 2020 due to the lingering COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and teams played a truncated schedule in the spring of 2021 – and it turned out to be just what James needed.

“I had a great time just being an assistant for Coach Harner,” James said. “He is a very good football coach and it was just fun being an assistant for a change after a long time as a head coach. It kind of gave me some drive and perspective back on coaching. Being a head coach at any level is difficult and as the head coach there is so much more than just coaching football that you have to deal with on a daily basis.

“I kind of felt burnt out, along with coaching multiple sports throughout my career, and it kind of rejuvenated me.”

A refreshed James has reinvigorated the program at Grayson County and the Blue Devils (10-2) will try to win their first regional championship today against his old school. Kickoff against the George Wythe Maroons (8-3) is scheduled for 1 p.m.

It is no surprise that James has succeeded since he has done so in every coaching stop he’s made along the way.

He compiled a 44-23 record at Pulaski County and prior to that went 64-38 in nine seasons at Fort Chiswell, guiding the Pioneers to the state quarterfinals in 2012 and state semifinals in 2013.

That came after a six-year stint as the head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Marion. James was the defensive coordinator on Steve Wright’s staff when the Scarlet Hurricanes reached the state semifinals in 2001.

The dude can coach.

“We were blessed to have Coach James on our staff for the spring season,” Harner said. “Stephen James is a great coach – there is no doubt about it. But what means more to me and many others is the man he is outside of coaching. He is loyal, honest and just a good person. I am happy for him and his staff for their success.”

Still, the arrival of the Blue Devils at this point is perhaps a little bit ahead of schedule.

“We are young at a lot of spots,” James said. “At times we have a couple of freshmen and three sophomores playing. We have a good group of young men that work hard and are resilient. The kids have bought into what we are doing and adapted very well with the system. They just show up and work hard; blue-collar kids.”

Grayson County won its first eight games of the season, before dropping a 27-22 decision at George Wythe on Oct. 28.

“They were more physical than we were on both sides of the ball,” James said.

The Maroons built a 27-10 lead with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter and held off the Blue Devils down the stretch.

“They have four guys on offense that can break it at any moment,” Harner said. “Defensively, they did such a good job tackling in open space and were very disciplined. We can’t let the momentum swing in their favor. Last time when we got up and could have put the game away, we also started to make some mistakes in the second half that we didn’t in the first that allowed them to get back in the game. We have to start playing a complete game if we want to keep advancing.”

Quarterback Austin Dowell is the definition of a dual-threat for Grayson County and threw a touchdown pass to Mac Goad that covered 99 yards in that earlier matchup with GW. The Blue Devils have rushed for 2,175 yards collectively and passed for 1,297.

Grayson County earned a 21-14 win over Galax last week, sending some shockwaves throughout the state.

After rushing for just 74 yards in a 31-14 loss to Galax on Nov. 4, the Blue Devils had surpassed that total by the eight-minute mark of the second quarter last week and finished with 161 yards on the ground. They kept Galax out of the state semifinals for the first time since 2014.

James has been known for always being good at making adjustments.

Chase Poole, Elijah Osborne, Elijah Gillespie and Keyshawn Phipps are just a few of the other standouts for Grayson County.

Meanwhile, James looks to make some fond memories at that familiar field in Wytheville.

“We are just happy to be playing this late. Whenever you practice on Thanksgiving it is a good thing,” James said. “We are looking forward to getting the opportunity to play again this week against a well-coached, good football team.”