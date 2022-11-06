James Mitchell (Union) scores first NFL TD as Detroit beats Green Bay

DETROIT – James Mitchell scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon and it was a clutch catch.
The former Union High School and Virginia Tech star hauled in a 3-yard scoring strike with 14:51 remaining for the Detroit Lions in their 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers as it proved to be a difference-making TD.
Jared Goff fired a strike to Mitchell in the end zone on a third-down play to expand Detroit’s two-point lead and it proved vital as the Lions (2-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.
Mitchell finished with two catches for eight yards.
He had his first NFL reception the week before against the Miami Dolphins.
Fellow tight end Brock Wright was the first to celebrate with Mitchell following Sunday’s score, while several of his Lions teammates followed suit.
People are also reading…
Mitchell’s parents, Jimmy and Marcia, were in attendance at Ford Field to see the milestone moment.
He became the first local player to score a touchdown in a NFL regular-season game since Jason Witten (Elizabethton) of the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22, 2020.
It was the first NFL TD for a player from far Southwest Virginia since Heath Miller (Honaker) reached the end zone for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3, 2016.
Like Mitchell does now, those guys played tight end.
Check back later for more on this story.