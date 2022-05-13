James Mitchell signs with Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions signed tight end James Mitchell to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday.

The deal for the former Union High School and Virginia Tech star will be worth $3.9 million with a $285,548 signing bonus, according to OverTheCap.com

Mitchell was selected by Detroit in the fifth round of last month’s NFL Draft with the 177th overall pick. He had 838 receiving yards and scored 12 total touchdowns in his four seasons at Tech. His 2021 season ended in the second quarter of the second game as he tore the ACL in his right knee and shortly thereafter underwent surgery.

The Lions also signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan (four years, $35.7 million), wide receiver Jameson Williams from Alabama, Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State edge rusher James Houston and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas.

Detroit signed 12 undrafted free agents as well before kicking off a three-day rookie minicamp.

The Lions open the regular season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 11.