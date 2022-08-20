James Mitchell makes NFL preseason debut with two catches for Lions

INDIANAPOLIS — James Mitchell caught two passes on Saturday afternoon and his team collected a win in what could be classified as a successful NFL preseason debut for Detroit’s rookie tight end.

The former Union High School star gained nine yards on his pair of fourth-quarter receptions as the Lions earned a 27-26 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Mitchell hauled in throws from Detroit quarterback Tim Boyle, a veteran backup from Eastern Kentucky University.

His first catch with 6:13 remaining resulted in no gain as Mitchell was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Chris Wilcox.

On the very next play, Mitchell gained nine yards on a pass from Boyle and took the ball to Indy’s 4-yard line with 5:33 left. Three plays later, Godwin Igwebuike’s 2-yard scoring run gave the Lions the lead for good.

Mitchell was a fifth round pick of the Lions after his 2021 season with the Virginia Tech Hokies was cut short due to a knee injury.

He missed Detroit’s preseason opener as he continued to recover, but was good to go on Saturday.

The Lions couldn’t quibble with much Saturday.

David Blough started fast and Boyle finished strong as the backup quarterback competition continued. Detroit had 174 yards rushing and allowed 30. Even the defense delivered.

It was the ending everyone wanted to cap a busy, challenging week in Indianapolis.

Four days after coach Dan Campbell brought his team to Indy for two joint practices, the Lions defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 38 seconds left to preserve the triumph.

“When you earn a win, it feels good. And when we needed a play, we really complemented each other,” Campbell said. “I thought we got better today. This was a good week for us.”

Igwebuike had a solid game, carrying seven times for 32 yards, including his strong final run.

But Blough wanted to show everyone he could rebound from last week’s late turnover, which turned an almost sure win into another frustrating defeat. And with Campbell and Colts coach Frank Reich holding out most of their starters, Blough took advantage of a rare chance to start.

He led the Lions to field goals on their first two possessions and recovered from a batted ball that was intercepted with a 5-yard TD pass as time expired in the first half to make it 13-13. Blough finished 16 of 22 with 76 yards while rushing three times for 18 yards.

Boyle took over in the second half and led the Lions to two touchdowns. The first came on their opening series of the third quarter when he connected with Tom Kennedy on a 10-yard TD pass to make it 20-13. Boyle was 12 of 15 with 99 yards.

“I thought they both did a great job — David driving us down the field at the end of the half and coming away with that touchdown was big,” Campbell said without declaring a winner. “I thought Tim Boyle had a good half, too. He moved the ball and when he was called upon, he stepped up and made some plays.”

Indy quarterback Sam Ehlinger answered with a 50-yard pass to a wide-open Dezmon Patmon, who stumbled to the ground, rolled over backward and stretched the ball across to tie the score again.

Ehlinger also threw a 15-yard TD pass to Michael Strachan in the first half as Indy’s young, unproven receiving group took a significant step forward from a week ago.

“It seems like he’s gone from zero to 60 in a second,” Reich said of Strachan, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week. “There was a couple weeks back, I wasn’t even sure if he was going to practice until the season opener and then all of a sudden he made a speedy recovery and the next thing you know, he’s out there catching a big-time touchdown.”

Midway through the fourth quarter, though, the game looked as if it could be this year’s first tie — until Igwebuike’s powerful final run.

And then it nearly happened again when Jack Coan, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, found Samson Nacua for a 26-yard score with 38 seconds left. But Reich called timeout, decided to play for the win and when Coan couldn’t connect with Nacua again, Detroit sealed it by recovering an onside kick.

“Where we’ve been and where we’re coming from [winning] has to be part of our DNA,” Campbell said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

The Lions close out the preseason Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh as Mitchell tries to assure himself a spot on Detroit’s roster for Week 1.