James Mitchell lands spot with Detroit Lions

Rookie tight end James Mitchell landed a spot on the initial 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions.
NFL teams had to cut their rosters to that number for the regular season by the Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline and the former Union High School star earned spots after appearing in two of Detroit’s three preseason games.
He had two catches for nine yards in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20, while playing 17 snaps and not being targeted in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A knee injury and subsequent surgery limited Mitchell to two games during the 2021 season for the Virginia Tech Hokies, but he elected to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and was still selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Lions.
He is one of four tight ends on Detroit’s roster with T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra being the others. Hockenson is a fourth-year pro out of Iowa, Wright is in his second season after playing at Notre Dame and Zylstra is in his second season as a pro after playing at NCAA Division II Minnesota State University.
Of course, more roster moves will likely be made when waiver claims begin on Wednesday.
The Lions open the season on Sept. 11 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mitchell joins Baltimore Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout (Honaker) as players from far Southwest Virginia poised to make their NFL debuts in 2022.
Stout was a fourth-round pick out of Baltimore after establishing several school records at Penn State University.
Former Richlands High School star Mike Compton (1993-2000), Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Dudley from Bluefield (1947-49) and Tazewell High School graduate George Grimes (1948) are among those from far Southwest Virginia who have played for the Lions previously. Former Dobyns-Bennett High School star Bobby Cifers (1948) also played professionally in the Motor City.