 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

James Mitchell lands spot with Detroit Lions

  • 0
james mitchell

James Mitchell is one of four tight ends on the Detroit Lions roster.

 The Associated Press

Rookie tight end James Mitchell landed a spot on the initial 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions.

NFL teams had to cut their rosters to that number for the regular season by the Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline and the former Union High School star earned spots after appearing in two of Detroit’s three preseason games.

He had two catches for nine yards in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20, while playing 17 snaps and not being targeted in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A knee injury and subsequent surgery limited Mitchell to two games during the 2021 season for the Virginia Tech Hokies, but he elected to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and was still selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Lions.

He is one of four tight ends on Detroit’s roster with T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra being the others. Hockenson is a fourth-year pro out of Iowa, Wright is in his second season after playing at Notre Dame and Zylstra is in his second season as a pro after playing at NCAA Division II Minnesota State University.

People are also reading…

Of course, more roster moves will likely be made when waiver claims begin on Wednesday.

The Lions open the season on Sept. 11 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mitchell joins Baltimore Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout (Honaker) as players from far Southwest Virginia poised to make their NFL debuts in 2022.

Stout was a fourth-round pick out of Baltimore after establishing several school records at Penn State University.

Former Richlands High School star Mike Compton (1993-2000), Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Dudley from Bluefield (1947-49) and Tazewell High School graduate George Grimes (1948) are among those from far Southwest Virginia who have played for the Lions previously. Former Dobyns-Bennett High School star Bobby Cifers (1948) also played professionally in the Motor City.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Seventeen high school football games are on the slate tonight across the region. Check out the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

 It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford. 

McClung to play two games with Team USA

McClung to play two games with Team USA

Mac McClung once played in a prep hoops All-American game, while he was an honorable mention All-American choice by the Associated Press during his one and only season at Texas Tech.

He’s currently all about representing the United States of America on the world stage.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts