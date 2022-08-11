Jamboree preps Tennessee squads for season openers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The West Ridge, Tennessee High and Sullivan East volleyball teams all have considerable cause for optimism this season.

West Ridge was on the tip of many opposing coaches’ tongues in the Big Five Conference, Tennessee High might’ve been the consensus pick to win the Three Rivers Conference and Sullivan East returns seniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge from a team that was still alive on the third day of the state tournament last year.

West Ridge coach Logan Kemp must replace 10 seniors from the program’s inaugural season, but his Wolves were nonetheless the first team mentioned by multiple coaches at the dual-conference jamboree Thursday night at Science Hill.

“Losing 10 seniors is tough,” Kemp said. “When you go from having 10 seniors last year to two seniors this year, it makes a difference. … Those were mature, tenured, if you will, varsity players that had a lot of experience and a lot of great wherewithal when it comes to volleyball. For me, it was neat to kind of sit back and watch it.

“But at the same time, we’ve got a really great, talented group. So it’s easy on that end.”

Seniors Parker Fischer (right side) and Rylee Haynie (middle blocker) have the most experience. Junior Casey Wampler (outside hitter) has looked solid. The other senior, McKensi Smith, will be playing on the outside as well.

Faith Wilson and Mollee Cutshall are vying for setter, assuming there aren’t two setters on the court.

Kemp has a plethora of options for a program that was hit hard by graduation.

“Kari Wilson’s doing a really good job as libero,” he said. “She’s got really big shoes to fill with Allie Jordan leaving from last year. And Laynie Jordan, our other DS, has done a really good job.”

Tennessee High is a popular pick in the Three Rivers Conference, which is understandable when returning a defensive player of the year in junior Sydnee Pendland.

“Syd is basically the glue to our team,” Vikings coach Mary Johnson said, “and digs up balls that sometimes makes her look inhuman. She is seriously a highlight video at times, and absolutely one of our leaders on the team.”

Senior Madison Blair (outside hitter) was all-conference last season, as was junior Sophie Meade (outside hitter). Senior Marley Johns (middle hitter) has been on varsity four years.

The Vikings have three sets of sisters – freshman setter Bree Adams and senior hitter Kira Adams, Blair and freshman setter Ashton Blair, and sophomore twins Sophie Stallcup (MH/RS) and Molly Claire Stallcup (setter).

“This year’s team brings a whole new meaning of ‘sisterhood,’” Johnson said. “Even though an unusual situation, it obviously keeps our team extremely close. Out of 25 girls in our program, four sets are sisters (including freshmen twins Camden and Karis Ward).”

Graduating two setters could cause some growing pains, but it’s not an unnerving situation.

“We lost two seniors off a team that made it to the Sweet 16 (both were exceptional leaders),” Johnson said. “This year we will be turning the setting powers over to athletic freshmen Bree Adams and Ashton Blair. Both girls have worked hard in the offseason, with Bree being the more natural setter. Ashton is so physically strong. We made her into a setter for this year for her ability to track every second ball down. It will be a learning process for both girls to adjust to the fast pace, but they are so loved by their teammates and their work ethic will be pay dividends by tournament time.”

Sullivan East lost four key cogs from last year’s state tournament team, but the return of Hare and Hodge will minimize Three Rivers coaches’ sympathy for veteran coach Tracy Graybeal.

“What can I not say about the two of them,” Graybeal said. “I mean, they’ve been with me since they were freshmen. They’re dang seniors, which is crazy. I’ve seen them grow from these good volleyball players, and they’ve both become really good volleyball players.

“It’s been a fun ride with them to watch them grow. But I’ve probably put a level of pressure on them that they’ve got to step up and be the leaders.”

The emergence of Hodge’s sister Kyndl, a sophomore setter, will be critical to the Patriots’ success.

“Kyndl doesn’t play like a sophomore,” Graybeal said. “She set JV and freshman last year. To be honest, I’ve been watching Kyndl since she was in about the sixth grade. She’s got great hands.”

Senior transfer Meghan Johnson, a homeschool student last year, should bolster the frontline at middle blocker.

“She’s good,” Graybeal said.

Brazilian exchange student Leticia Bianco, a junior, has shown encouraging signs.

“I think once she really gets comfortable and knows our whole system, she’ll help us,” Graybeal said.

Sophomores Lacey Brewer and Asia Cairn could see time, as will juniors Olivia Eaton and Carly Bradford and senior Maddi Woomer, the latter of whom had an especially productive offseason.

“We have to pass better,” Graybeal said. “I don’t care how good your setter is and how good your hitters are, you’ve gotta be able to control the ball.”