Jaevon Gillespie back to lead UVa-Wise's ground attack

Running back Jaevon Gillespie had a breakout season last fall for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and he could play a hand in the Highland Cavaliers breaking a couple of gridiron droughts in 2022.

A season-long quest to see if UVa-Wise can boast a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in 15 years and post its first winning record since 2016 officially begins this evening as the Cavs host the Ferrum College Panthers at 7 p.m.

Gillespie is one of 15 starters back in the fold for UVa-Wise, so there is reason for optimism.

He gained 621 yards on the ground and scored nine touchdowns last season, while catching 11 passes for 54 yards in becoming a reliable option.

“Last year, we rotated all the backs and the coaches kept telling us whoever showed out the most was going to be the one who played,” Gillespie said. “I ended up showing out and it gave me confidence. I feel way more confident coming into this season than I did last season.”

The most notable performance for Gillespie last year was a 166-yard, four-touchdown performance in a triumph over Carson-Newman. The 5-foot-9, 202-pound redshirt junior was a second-team pick on the All-South Atlantic Conference preseason squad.

“The thing I like about Jaevon is he’s just a very patient runner,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “I don’t think he goes looking for home-run plays, home runs just happen for him. He’s a physical, downhill runner and a great kid. He doesn’t talk a whole lot, he just works. I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Gillespie is also a proven winner, a guy who was a key member of two TSSAA state championship squads at Greeneville High School. UVa-Wise went 5-6 last year – the highlights being a triumph over nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne and two late-season road wins over Limestone and Catawba – but Gillespie craves more victories.

“I feel like we had an [OK] season last year, but I’d much rather have been 11-0,” Gillespie said. “There were some games we lost that we definitely should have won. … I feel really good about this team.”

Gillespie will run behind an experienced offensive line, will be receiving handoffs from a proven quarterback and has a shot at piling up a four-digit yardage total. Ra’Shad Morgan (1,485 yards in 2007) was the last UVa-Wise running back to surpass the 1K mark.

The starting O-Line averages 302.6 pounds with Daric Cotman and Tommy Taylor holding down the tackle spots, Eaamon Sullivan and Ethan Blank the guards and Ethan Anderson at center. Cotman, who attended Benedictine High School in Richmond, Virginia, was a first-team preseason All-SAC pick.

“This is really the first time we’ve returned an offensive line since I’ve been here,” Damron said. “We have a chance to be good up there.”

The QB position will be manned by Lendon Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate who has played in 20 games at UVa-Wise and has gotten better each season. He threw for 2,819 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2021.

Markell Harris from Vienna, Virginia (15 catches, 218 yards, two touchdowns) is the top returning pass-catcher. Dorien Goddard (Greeneville) has experience, while Josiah Jordan (Tazewell), Peyton McClanahan (Abingdon) and Virginia Military Institute transfer Braydon Thompson (George Wythe) are local guys playing wide receiver.

Defensively, the team’s top tackler returns in lineman Joel Burgess (Hidden Valley in Roanoke, Virginia), who made 5 ½ sacks among his 62 stops.

Job Whalen leads the group of linebackers, while safeties Markel Dailey (50 tackles, five interceptions) and Patrick Taylor (53 tackles, one INT) are tough.

“I would put our two safeties against anybody in this league,” Damron said.

Former Dan River High School standout Robert Carter (35 tackles, three interceptions) is a ball-hawk in the secondary as well.

UVa-Wise should be heavy favorites tonight against Ferrum, which was pegged for a fifth-place finish in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

Jordan Williams (David Crockett), Matthew Nelson (Marion), Riley Keen (Richlands), Connor Wilson (Sullivan Central), Ian Ashworth (Galax) and Benji Novak (West Ridge) are familiar names on the roster for third-year Ferrum head coach Cleive Adams, the uncle of two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

Zac Smiley from VHSL powerhouse Riverheads is a sophomore running back for the Panthers and gained 258 yards on the ground last season for Ferrum. He is expected to play a big role for the offense.

It certainly won’t be easy for the Highland Cavaliers going forward.

After playing at NCAA Division I FCS North Alabama on Sept. 10, Damron’s club begins the grind of the South Atlantic Conference schedule. UVa-Wise was predicted to finish seventh in the 12-team league in the preseason coaches poll.

“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Damron said. “You never know until you play and almost everybody’s undefeated at this moment. I like this group and we’re more mature about understanding what needs to be done.

“We’ve got 11 one-week seasons, man and you never know what’s going to happen the following week. As a coach, you live and die for seven days and then it starts all over again.”