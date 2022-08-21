J.I Burton motivated in 2022 after a disappointing 2021 season

ORTON, Va. – Jacob Caudill was confounded.

As the second weekend in November rolled around in 2021, J.I. Burton High School’s gridiron boss had unexpected time on his hands.

For the first time in his football life, his calendar did not feature postseason plans of any kind. He didn’t have to schedule Thanksgiving dinner around a Thursday morning practice session since there was no playoff payoff to be had.

Caudill played for championships during his formative years competing in Norton, Virginia’s Peanut League.

He was a member of three teams that reached the VHSL state finals during his playing days at J.I. Burton.

Caudill had celebrated postseason triumphs as an assistant coach.

His first two seasons leading the program at his alma mater had resulted in Region 1D runner-up finishes.

Yet, last year Caudill had to read about other teams gunning for a regional title in the newspaper and caught glimpses of squads other than his Raiders on the highlights broadcast on the nightly news.

“It was very odd,” Caudill said.

It was also frustrating, disappointing, surprising and gut-wrenching.

Picked to win the Cumberland District championship in the preseason coaches poll, Burton finished 3-7.

The Raiders dropped their first seven games, the worst start since the program went 0-10 in 1969.

Burton missed the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Cumberland District foes Twin Springs and Eastside beat the Raiders, who had entered the season with a 16-game winning streak against league opponents.

The Cumberland title trophy resided in a trophy case other than Burton’s for the first time since 2017.

The Raiders couldn’t hold a 22-10 halftime lead in a loss to Chilhowie.

There were times when they couldn’t get a key stop and others when the team coughed up a costly turnover at an importune time.

Injuries and attrition didn’t help.

If it could go wrong, it seemed to go wrong.

It’s not a situation that Caudill, his assistant coaches or the players he mentors want to relive.

“We hit the reset button on Jan. 10, that Monday morning coming off winter break and coming in the weight room,” Caudill said. “They knew last year was a failure. Not many people are happy about a 3-7 season in Norton.

“They wanted to start outworking people and we had on our shirts the saying ‘To be the best you have to do more than the rest.’ That’s a good quote for this team and they are willing to do anything to win.”

That wasn’t the only slogan the group adopted.

“Coach Caudill put up a sign that said the harder you work, the harder it is to surrender and that’s what we’ve lived by,” said senior lineman Dauntae Keys.

It has worked as the Raiders are making it a point to redeem themselves.

“We’re super motivated this year,” Keys said. “We’ve worked really hard through the summer. Our chemistry is going to be way better this year.”

Seven starters return on each side of the ball for the Raiders and the line will be one of the team’s strengths.

Caudill had no complaints with the preseason.

Burton faces 2021 Region 2D runner-up Ridgeview in Friday’s opener in what will be a tough task for any team.

“Moving into Week 1 of the season, I like where we are in terms of energy, effort, attitude and plain ol’ want to,” Caudill said. “These kids come in every day and never complain, work their butts off and get better. I like where we are at and we know this first one will be a big challenge.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Burton’s only state football championship and that 1972 team will be honored prior to the important game with Twin Springs on Sept. 16.

That will provide even more motivation as the 2022 Raiders are looking to regain some respect and restore their reputation as a small-school powerhouse.

“The standard of John I. Burton football was always that we were going to win the district and we’ve got to get back to that and get the kids believing that,” Caudill said. “The John I. Burton standard was different than the Cumberland standard. That’s not taking a shot at anybody or throwing shade at anybody, it was just like that here forever and we want to get back to that.”