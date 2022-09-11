It's not known what role James Mitchell (Union) will play for Detroit in 2022, but team excited about his future

It’s yet to be seen what kind of role tight end James Mitchell will play for the Detroit Lions in his rookie season, but the team is invested in the former Union High School and Virginia Tech star.

“ His upside is tremendous,” Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew recently told The Detroit News. “What stood out about him is the route running and the ability to catch the ball. And he was a much better blocker than you’d think in college. A lot of college guys are not great blockers, but he was pretty good. And before the injury, he was playing really well. So, the upside was what stood out to me.”

Mitchell made the team’s 53-man roster and is listed on the depth chart for today’s season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles as the fourth tight end.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Mitchell, who tore his ACL exactly one year ago today during Tech’s second game of the season against Middle Tennessee State.

He decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and entered the NFL Draft, being taken by Detroit in the fifth round with the 177th overall pick.

After an extensive injury rehabilitation process, Mitchell has made progress in working his way back to top form.

“ Detroit is definitely going to continue to add more and more to Mitchell’s plate as he gets back from his injury,” said Ryan Mathews, senior editor for PrideOfDetroit.com. “When the Lions drafted him, plenty of people saw the opportunity for Mitchell to be Detroit’s [No. 2 tight end] and while I think that’s still very much in play at some point this season, it’s going to take some time. … His skill set, versatility, and, maybe most importantly for his rookie season, his physicality as a tight end should see him on the field sooner rather than later.”

Mitchell has shown he contribute on special teams as well, like he did for the Hokies.

“ Virginia Tech utilized Mitchell in a variety of ways, working not only as an inline tight end, but out in the slot and as an H-back too,” Mathews said. “For those reasons, Detroit knew he’d be a player who could come in and contribute in a variety of ways alongside starter T.J. Hockenson.”

After missing Detroit’s first preseason game, Mitchell had two catches for nine yards in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20, while playing 17 snaps and not being targeted in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“ For this season he may not see the field very much, especially early on,” predicted Zach Payne of SideLionReport.com. “But he is absolutely a part of the long-term plans in Detroit’s tight end room.”

Regardless, the biggest fans of the humble and hardworking dude wearing No. 82 for the Lions remain in his hometown of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

“ He is such a great role model for kids nowadays, especially in our area,” said Cameron Fannon, his former Union teammate. “I believe he has made such a big impact on the Southwest Virginia area. With everything that has been said, my words cannot do James justice. He is just something special. I’m just glad I was fortunate enough to play with him. In the future I am eager to be watching football with my children and tell them I played with James Mitchell.”