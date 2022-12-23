It's Arby's Classic time in Bristol again

For basketball fans across the region, Christmas is a weeklong celebration.

The Arby’s Classic is back for a 39th season, and the five-day, 18-team, 30-game basketball extravaganza promises to be as good as it has ever been.

It all starts on Tuesday, but for tournament director Richard Ensor, it really hits home on Monday when teams start arriving looking for court time at Viking Hall.

“I have got teams coming in on the 26th so I will be here quite late letting teams practice,” Ensor said. “That is the only day they can practice in here. They like that, they each get an hour. That is all they want to do anyhow. If they want longer I will take them over to the middle school.”

Ensor is a busy man leading up to the Arby’s Classic and is busy behind the scenes while the games are being played. Thirteen of the 15 teams in the event are from out of the area and need practice time throughout the week, which is held at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den or at Tennessee Middle School.

“We are just getting all the little details taken care of, their hotels, their meals, practice schedules, that is what drives me crazy,” Ensor said. “I have got 13 this year and trying to find them practice places. It is kind of hard sometimes. I can’t get them exactly when they want it, but I can get close to it. They understand.”

Practice is Ensor’s top concern. Other issues have never been issues for him.

“Practice, and them not messing up the hotels,” Ensor said. “We have stayed at the Marriott for the last several years and we have never had any problems whatsoever. I try to get teams that have good coaches that I know will really get on their players if they do, but we have never had any problems at all.”

***

Gate City, one of five local teams in the field, will open the event on Tuesday against 2011 Arby’s Classic champion Christ School, which at 14-0 this season, one of three undefeated teams in the field, along with Norcross, Ga., and North Mecklenburg, N.C.

That is just the start of a lot of basketball, including six games on Tuesday. Among the matchups are homestanding Tennessee High against defending Georgia 7A champion Norcross, Josh Hubbard and Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) against West Catholic Prep (Pa.), with the final game of the first day being Myers Park (N.C.) and Knox Fulton.

There will be five more games on Wednesday, including a possible matchup between Christ School and Pace Academy, which competed in a tournament in London earlier this month. There is also Westminister IFla.) two-time Arby’s Classic champion North Mecklenburg and St. Francis Prep (N.Y.), Webb from Knoxville and more.

That will be followed by eight games on Thursday, six on Friday and five more on Saturday. Don’t forget the slam dunk contest, which will be held on Friday, and the Fun Factory 3-point contest that will be held before the third place game on Saturday.

***

Still need a — really — late Christmas gift? How about a pass for all 30 games?

Arby’s Classic tournament director Richard Ensor has a deal for you. General admission is $15 at the door, but $65 can get you a pass to watch all 30 games.

Tickets can be purchased at Tennessee High or at area Arby’s restaurants.

“If you are going to attend a lot of games it is best you get the pass, you are going to save a bunch of money,” Ensor said. “The first two days you get to see all 6 or 7 games for $15. On the second and third day there are two sessions, a morning session and an afternoon session.”

The championship game will be played at 6:30 on New Year’s Eve, which can be an issue for partiers, but Ensor reminds spectators that the final game is over early enough to still hit the town to welcome another year.

“It hurts the crowd a little bit,” he said. “We used to start the finals at 8 o’clock and we moved it down to 6:30. That will give people time to go home and go out if they want to.”

***

The Arby’s Classic has come a long way from when it started in 1983 with Michael Porter and Pulaski County winning it all. Former Tennessee High boys basketball coach Dale Burns had a dream and his vision certainly came true. Ensor said that Burns, who died last year, was still involved in the event to the very end, from providing contacts to simply watching games from the seats.

Did Ensor think the Arby’s Classic would be approaching four decades all those years ago?

“No, because back then we were 83, 84, 85, we were lucky to have 500 people,” Ensor said. “Coach Burns just kept promoting it and promoting it until it ended up to where it is today. It is a very good tournament and very good crowds. We have quite a few come to every game.”

***

The Arby’s Classic is also known for its hospitality, not only to the fans, but to the stars themselves, the players and coaches themselves. The teams eat at Arby’s for lunch and Golden Corral for dinner, and they are welcome to take in the sights or the shopping establishments, but still with basketball.

“Most of what they want to do is just rest and practice,” he said. “They may take them down to the Pinnacle if they know it is down there, but most of the time they just hang around in the hotel rooms with each other. All they want to do is practice and just hang around with each other at the hotel.”

***

There are also the volunteers that make the event work. Ensor said he is the only person left that has been involved in all 39 Arby’s Classic. Garland Chaffin, who died in November at age 81, had joined Ensor with the most tourney tenure.

“He and I were the only two that had been involved 39 years and I am the only one left,” he said. “He was over the gates, he counted money, he was just a tremendous asset to the Arby’s Classic. He would do anything we would ask him to do. He would come up here when school was out and he would sit at this desk from 9 o’clock in the morning until 4 o’clock in the afternoon selling tickets and passes to anyone that wanted to come in.

“That takes a really great guy to do something like that. He would be in here for 6 or 7 hours and a lot of times you are sitting there by yourself. We are really going to miss him. He is going to be greatly missed.”

***

Ensor has said the best part of this year’s field is the young talent. There are plenty of seniors who will be playing at the level in 2023, but many more will be returning to high school for more.

That talent makes for solid teams, that — excluding Tabernacle Baptist from the Bahamas — have a combined record of 131-40, a winning percentage of .766. Three are defending state champs, including Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville and Norcross. In addition to the three unbeaten teams, Fulton (11-1) and St. Francis Prep (5-1) are the lone one-loss teams entering next week. West Catholic Prep from Pennsylvania has the lone losing record at 1-4.

Is there a favorite to finish on top? According to Ensor, there could be several.

“I don’t know. There are seven or eight teams that could win it,” he said. “Just any bunch of those that could end up winning it. It is hard to pick a favorite.”

***

It isn’t hard to pick a favorite basketball event in the area. That would be the Arby’s Classic, which was completed last New Year’s Eve with Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) cutting down the nets.

It’s almost Arby’s Classic time in Bristol. That’s when all Ensor’s work pays off.

“I enjoy just watching all the players and I sort of enjoy getting the teams, see who I can get and carry on the tradition,” he said.

Ensor who has already started compiling the field for the 2023 Arby’s Classic, has plans for when this one is done.

“Rest, he said, with a smile.