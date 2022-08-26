 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

It’s time to kick off the Pro Football Challenge

  • 0
It’s time to kick off the Pro Football Challenge

By Mike Szvetitz, FrontPageBets

I’m Mike Szvetitz, the General Manager and Content Director for FrontPageBets , Lee Enterprises’ new national digital platform focused on sports betting and the industry surrounding it.

Every week I’ll be breaking down each NFL game and sharing my picks as part of our weekly, nationwide Pro Football Challenge contest.

Think you got the picks to click and stick!?! Then, let’s go.

Make your picks for every NFL game with a chance to win up to $50,000 for a perfect season. We will award one, national $100-winner per week. The nationwide season winner will have a chance to win $5,000.

People are also reading…

The NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 8 with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Buffalo Bills in what promises to be a great game that kicks off the season.

Get your picks ready and sign up for the Pro Football Challenge - Click Here 

Contest rules apply. The promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. 18 years plus.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford. 

2022 Cumberland District Football Capsules

2022 Cumberland District Football Capsules

It was a milestone 10-win season for the Twin Springs Titans last fall as they won their first Cumberland District championship since 1995 and won a playoff game for the first time in 17 years.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts