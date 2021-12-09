IRONMAN Florida: Ironman; Humsi swims, bikes and runs for 140.6 miles in one day to raise funds for athletes with disabilities for 140.6 miles in less than a day for charity

“Near the end it can get pretty tense, up to 18-19, even into the low 20s in terms of the amount of hours per week. That is a lot of waking up at 5 a.m. and getting it in.”

Humsi is a busy man, and so his wife, who had their third child this week, all under the age of 4.

“I am a consultant so I spend a lot of time serving other clients, management consulting, a lot of time on the plane,” Humsi said. “It made it a bit intense trying to both my job and train for the IRONMAN, as well as having two kids. It was quite a busy fall this year.”

***

The IRONMAN competition is broken down into three components, starting with a 2.4 mile swim that begins at around 7 a.m. That is followed by an exhausting 112-mile bike ride, and then running a 26.2 mile marathon.

It is as difficult as it sounds.

“This year [the swim portion] was interesting because there was so much wind and so much turbulence. The conditions were actually quite challenging,” he said. “Again, the story on the bike, we had headwinds for the first portion of the bike for about 15, 20, up to 25 mile per hour gusts, which made the bike really challenging, even though it was super windy.