IRONMAN Florida: Ironman; Humsi swims, bikes and runs for 140.6 miles in one day to raise funds for athletes with disabilities for 140.6 miles in less than a day for charity

William Humsi did an IRONMAN competition, which entails swimming, biking and running 140.6 miles in a 17-hour time span in 2017.
“This was one of those situations where the first one was so painful that I swore I would never do it again,” said Humsi, an Atlanta resident, and 2003 graduate of Marion Senior High School.
Yet, Humsi, indeed, completed his third one in November, participating in IRONMAN Florida in Panama City Beach to help raise more than $170,000 for the Kyle Pease Foundation, which was created by his brother, Brent, to assist individuals with disabilities to compete in multisport and endurance competitions.
“Brent twisted my arm pretty hard in January and February, and by June I realized I have to start training for this. Brent helped me put a plan together,” said Humsi, who, along with his wife, Erin, participated in cross country, track, swimming and tennis for the Scarlet Hurricanes. “The reason I did it this year was mainly for the foundation, but also for the camaraderie because we had a good group of us that were training together here in Atlanta to prepare for it.”
Erin, according to Humsi, has done around 16 IRONMAN competitions, compared to three for him.
“She is a bit more athletic than me,” Humsi said. “I do it just to finish, she does to actually compete and to place and qualify so she is a bit more competitive than me to be honest.”
* * *
The Kyle Pease Foundation was founded in 2011 after three Pease brothers, led by Brent, wanted to provide an outlet for Kyle - who was born with cerebral palsy, and has spent more of his life in a wheelchair - an opportunity to be involved in the same activities.
“His brothers always included him in everything, and sports was big in their family,” Humsi said.
According to Humsi, Kyle watched Brent compete in IRONMAN Wisconsin in 2013, and asked if he could participate in similar events. Brent was determined to make it happen, and now the duo has completed in five IRONMAN competitions, including the World Championship in Kailua-Kona in Hawaii, becoming the first push-assisted team of brothers to ever cross the finish line there.
“The beginning of their mission was to find a way for Kyle to be able to participate,” Humsi said.
“Part of their foundation’s mission is to extend those opportunities that Kyle had for other people with disabilities. A lot of it involves pairing volunteers with athletes, purchasing adaptive equipment, races fees [and more].”
The duo joined Humsi and nearly 20 other athletes for IRONMAN Florida on Nov. 6, which also marked the 10th year since the KPF was created.
“Brent swims with Kyle. There is a raft that Kyle sits in while Brent does the swim,” he said. “They fabricated a really cool bike that allows Brent to be able to bike with Kyle, and then Brent pushes the wheelchair for the marathon portion of the run.”
***
Humsi met Brent Pease through his wife at a local triathlon club in Atlanta, and accepted Brent’s invitation to compete in 2017 in Florida.
“We did IRONMAN Florida, a small group of us, and it was really just for the challenge,” Humsi said. “Earlier this year Brent and several of the other KPF members decided that it would be really fun and interesting to do a full blown fundraiser leveraging the IRONMAN Florida platform.
“All in all, we raised like $170,000 for the foundation. There is somewhere between 13 and 15 athletes that were racing IRONMAN Florida to raise money.”
Training for an IRONMAN competition is unlike most sports. Humsi has long focused on his physical conditioning, but combining a demanding job and children with training numerous hours a week can get pretty intense.
“I really tried to get really fit, started moving basically exercising at the beginning of the year, but real training began in June,” he said. “On average I would say it is around 12-13 hours per week.
“Near the end it can get pretty tense, up to 18-19, even into the low 20s in terms of the amount of hours per week. That is a lot of waking up at 5 a.m. and getting it in.”
Humsi is a busy man, and so his wife, who had their third child this week, all under the age of 4.
“I am a consultant so I spend a lot of time serving other clients, management consulting, a lot of time on the plane,” Humsi said. “It made it a bit intense trying to both my job and train for the IRONMAN, as well as having two kids. It was quite a busy fall this year.”
***
The IRONMAN competition is broken down into three components, starting with a 2.4 mile swim that begins at around 7 a.m. That is followed by an exhausting 112-mile bike ride, and then running a 26.2 mile marathon.
It is as difficult as it sounds.
“This year [the swim portion] was interesting because there was so much wind and so much turbulence. The conditions were actually quite challenging,” he said. “Again, the story on the bike, we had headwinds for the first portion of the bike for about 15, 20, up to 25 mile per hour gusts, which made the bike really challenging, even though it was super windy.
“The run was actually pretty easy. It is a full marathon, but on that day I think the high was 60s so it made running fairly good because it was quite cool and optimal conditions for fast running.”
An IRONMAN competition is not for the faint of heart. There is a time limit to each event, with the maximum time to complete on three phases being 17 hours.
“You have to be in by a certain time,” he said. “Generally speaking they want you in by midnight. You have got a limited amount of time to do everything because they don’t want you out there forever.”
***
There is more it than just training and the actual competition. Humsi is among 15 fundraising athletes and 21 total athletes who work with the KPF to raise funds via donations through various networks.
“Typically what works well is word of mouth, networking, you go through your professional networks, friends and family, as well as work,” he said. “There is lots of asks of people every year. What I found worked for me is I offered to match all donations. For every dollar that I asked my network to give, I matched it with a dollar as well.”
He was able to raised $13,000 for the KPF, part of the $170,000 raised at the event.
“I was really happy. My minimum goal was around $10,000, my stretch was around $15,000 so I ended up right in between those two,” he said. “My own fundraising efforts along with all the other athletes was really, really phenomenal. I think in total we got close to $170,000.”
According to a KPF press release, more than 88 percent of every dollar raised goes directly to the support its mission, which Humsi said kept him motivated and committed to the project. The release said the KPF funds around 140 athletes with disabilities, and they are supported by around 600 volunteers.
Humsi said the funds go to various causes, including salaries for people with disabilities who are employed by KPF. There is also the expense of adaptive equipment needed such as wheelchairs, bicycles, and more, in addition to race entry fees and more.
“Being able to do a road race or a marathon requires specialized equipment and adaptive equipment for these people with disabilities to be able to compete so it helps support that and fund that,” said Humsi, who added that the KPF is heavily involved in the Publix Atlanta Marathon, which is considered the largest 10K in the world. “We are able to place athletes in these events because of the generosity of all the donors.”
***
Brent and Kyle Pease participated in their fifth IRONMAN competition as a team at IRONMAN Florida, making for an emotional end to the day.
“There were a few teams that actually competed, one directly with the Kyle Pease Foundation so this was really special for me because Brent and Kyle don’t get to race in IRONMAN every year, and they actually raced IRONMAN Florida,” Humsi said. “They started off well ahead in the initial wave which is where the disabled or adaptive athletes will start.
“That was really rewarding being able to finish. Then, not soon after I finished, Brent and Kyle were coming across the finish line.”
***
Will there be another IRONMAN competition for Humsi in the future? He expects so, and hopes his wife can return to competition for the first time since 2016.
“That is our next challenge,” he said. “She hasn’t done one in a while…We will see. We have got to let the kids grow up. Eventually my goal is to talk her into us both being able to train together and go head to head.”
As for now, the Humsi family continues to grow, with the reality that raising a child can be viewed a lot like an endurance competition.
“There have been a lot of IRONMAN’s,” he said, with a laugh. “There have been a lot of IRONMAN Florida’s, but having a baby is an IRONMAN in and of itself.”
For more information on the KPF, visit www.kylepeasefoundation.org.
