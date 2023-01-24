'Inspirational': Smith leaves lasting legacy

Randy Smith was the mastermind behind the cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, designing the challenging three-mile path 50 years ago that has seen countless teenage distance runners dash across the dam and navigate through the pines on their way to the finish line.

The Randy Smith Classic has been held each fall since 2007 and brings elite harriers from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee to the trek of real estate created by the event’s namesake.

That’s quite the legacy left by the former John Battle High School coach and teacher who died on Jan. 19 at the age of 71 after a brief illness, but is just a small part of the story of a renaissance man who never met a stranger and was a beloved figure in the hallways of the school located not far from Interstate 81 and beyond.

“Inspirational,” said Katie Campbell Jackson, a 2002 Battle graduate who later ran track at Virginia Tech. “Although even that term probably doesn’t do him justice. The man was more than just a cross country coach. He was a life coach, which as a teenager you didn’t even fully appreciate yet.”

Randy Smith arrived at John Battle in 1973 with hair down to his shoulders and fresh out of Appalachian State University, where he had been a soccer player for the Mountaineers. He had met his wife, Mary Sue Maiden, at Appalachian State and the couple settled in her native Washington County, Virginia.

Along with his teaching duties, Smith was hired as the head coach of the Trojans’ inaugural cross country squad and assistant track and field coach.

Phil Robbins was the head football and track boss at the time and quickly realized this rookie teacher with the booming voice had unmatched enthusiasm and energy.

“I think the one word I would use to describe him when I look back on it is a magnet,” Robbins said. “He attracted people. He had that personality that drew kids to his class, to want to take his class and to want to do well in his class. As he started cross country and got involved in track, we got youngsters out that probably wouldn’t have ran otherwise if it wasn’t for him. We only worked together for four years, but it was very evident after I left that program that it continued to grow and it was all because of the leadership Randy Smith provided. … His resume speaks for itself.”

Smith soon joined the pantheon of Southwest Virginia cross country coaches that included the likes of Ron Helmer at Virginia High, Gene Walker at Marion, Don Cumbow at Abingdon and Patrick Henry’s Becky Selfe. They all had unique personalities, varying training methods and competed for district and regional supremacy year in and year out.

“No matter what, you could count on a big smile and a hearty laugh when Randy showed up at a meet with his team,” Helmer said. “He always seemed to be having a great time and enjoying every minute spent with his teams. … I think there was a very healthy respect, one for the other. We were certainly different in terms of our approach to competition and even preparation, but we both cared for our kids and respected the other for doing so. Randy was a good man and a running institution in the Bristol area. He touched many kids and made his part of the world a better place. I know he will be missed deeply.”

What was it about running that made Smith so passionate about it?

“I think in particular he loved cross country because of the balance of team and individual,” said Ashley Smith, the oldest of his two daughters. “You would run the races as individuals, but obviously coming together as a team as well; and being out doing that in nature. I think he really loved all those aspects so much.”

Whether a runner finished first or last, Smith was rooting them on and beaming with pride as they pushed themselves to limits they didn’t think were possible.

“I remember I ran a race at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion once,” said Katie Campbell Jackson. “It was a very wooded course, so I couldn’t see runners too far in front of me. I had no idea I was in first place, but he did. Nevertheless, he cheered me on and told me to ‘Go get ‘em’ even though there was no one to get. I think I set a new PR that race.”

Smith looked for the positives whether his team toted a regional championship trophy back to Bristol or returned empty-handed.

He always knew exactly the words to say to his harriers, no matter if they were elated or frustrated.

“We were running at Piedmont Community College in Charlottesville where the state course was at the time,” said Whitney Jessee Ball, the 1982 VHSL Group AA girls state champ at John Battle and later an All-American at Appalachian State. “We were there running an invitational and I was in second place. The lead runner went the wrong way and I and about 20 others followed her. I ended up somewhere in the 20s place-wise. When I finished Coach Smith came up to me and I was crying, so disappointed. He just grinned, held open his arms to hug me and tell me, ‘It’s OK, pilgrim.’ Wow, just what I needed at that moment.”

Pilgrim.

That is how Smith usually addressed his students and runners, inspired by how Will Geer’s character often referred to Robert Redford in the 1972 movie “Jeremiah Johnson.”

Smith loved nothing more to discuss a good movie or an enthralling book.

Or better yet, the tunes.

Oh, especially the music.

He might cite lyrics from The Who when discussing the Enlightenment in a history class.

You might hear some Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young while studying the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

Posters of such groups as The Allman Brothers and America hung on the walls in his classroom.

There was that 1977 trip to James Madison University in Harrisonburg for a track meet when the John Battle Trojans were rocking out.

“Mark Campbell loaded his pole vault poles down the center and Coach Smith said, ‘We need some music for this trip.’ Andy Lester, Sterl Cullop, David Pennington, Marty Eads and I went to our cars and gathered an eight-track player, six speakers and all our eight-track tapes and with Coach Smith’s guidance, we installed and wired that bus up and we played rock and roll tunes for four hours each way,” said Tony Ashe, a 1978 Battle grad. “In retrospect, I bet we sounded like the Partridge Family with our windows down pulling into the JMU stadium parking lot ready to compete. Every time I looked up at Coach Smith, he was singing and tapping the steering wheel as though it was an instrument, loving every mile.”

How much did Smith care about his pupils?

Check out this experience that didn’t appear on the syllabus at the beginning of the semester.

“Around 1975 Coach Smith was planning to purchase a car for his growing family and he wanted our economics class to participate,” Ashe said. “He brought the dealership sales brochures, paint-chip samples, listing of options and associated costs. We discussed the manufacture, model, number of doors, interior and exterior colors, financing and then voted our choices over numerous class discussions. None of this was in the assigned textbook, but his passion and willingness to bring our class of 25, and maybe all of his classes, in on the purchase was a lesson within a lesson.”

The lessons that linger all these years later for those who knew him.

Whitney Jessee Ball, who calls Smith her second dad, is now the cross country coach at John Battle and passes those lessons on to a new generation of runners each season.

A Facebook page was started shortly after Smith’s passing as his students shared memories and stories of a guy who meant so much to them.

“The timing of this is ironic, because my parents brought some old boxes of my things to my house recently and I was cleaning them out,” Katie Campbell Jackson said. “I ran across tons of papers he gave us on the cross country team with quotes and lyrics. Reading them now they take on a whole new meaning. He certainly had a way of making sure you never forgot him because his lessons became part of who you are as a person.”

He later had a decade-long stint as a professor at Virginia Intermont College following his retirement from Battle in 2004.

“I had one class with him and he was carefree,” said T.C. Calhoun, a baseball player at VI who is now a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals. “Always had a smile on his face and made you feel important no matter who you were. … I always would see him in town after my wife [Kenna] and I moved back to Southwest Virginia and it was like we never left this area. He knew me and my wife and would speak to us like we were all still the best of friends. He was a true genuine person with a big heart.”

As you can tell, this was a guy who was in the education field for all the right reasons.

“It was his life,” said Sarah Smith, his youngest daughter. “Just over the past few days we’ve been going through some of his papers and stuff. We saw letters that he had written to the administration at Battle. They had asked him to take on some administrative responsibilities at the school several times over the years and he refused every time, because he didn’t want to leave the classroom.”

Even after he did leave the classroom, Smith stayed active and led many bird-watching expeditions. He did some work with the Washington County, Virginia, library as well and volunteered his time to several other noteworthy causes.

Always learning, always teaching, always friendly.

Smith’s funeral was held Tuesday afternoon at Pleasant View United Methodist Church in Abingdon, where he was fittingly a Sunday school teacher for many years.

“He did everything he wanted to do,” Sarah Smith said. “His whole purpose and mission in life was to make the world a better place and he did it.”