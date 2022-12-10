Injury, pain didn't keep Smith from fighting for his team

SALEM, Va. – With 57 seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football finals at Salem Stadium, George Wythe quarterback Tandom Smith was sacked by Austin Roberts of the Gladiators and crumpled awkwardly to the turf.

He was tended to by members of GW’s training staff and had to be helped off the field.

“I went out there to see about him and later at halftime I told our kids he probably won’t be back,” said Riverheads coach Ray Norcross. “Then I looked up in the third quarter and saw him out there. Much respect. I knew he was in a lot of pain and my hat’s off to that young man.”

Smith did indeed showcase his toughness for the Maroons in their 49-27 loss to Riverheads and he finished the day with a touchdown run and touchdown pass.

The junior signal-caller will be sore this morning when he wakes up.

“I sprained my ankle and I had hurt my knee the week before and I overextended it,” Smith said. “I wanted to stay in and do my best and try to come back to win.”

Along with the physical pain, there is also the mental anguish of falling just short of the ultimate prize and having to settle for the runner-up trophy.

“A lot of emotions, man,” Smith said. “It was really tough to get here and it sucks losing after going all this way.”

There is no denying that Smith has courage, however.

His 31-yard touchdown pass to Leyton Fowler with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter brought George Wythe within 21-14 and the large contingent of fans who made the short trip up Interstate 81 from Wytheville to support the Maroons got loud.

Laden Houston also scored two touchdowns for George Wythe and the Maroons’ versatile offense gave Riverheads problems. Four different players attempted passes for GW.

Yet, an early 14-0 deficit proved costly as the Maroons never could get a stop when they needed one as running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant – along with a tough, unrelenting offensive line – set the tone all afternoon for the seven-time defending state champs.

“We messed up defensively at times and they’re a powerhouse,” Smith said. “They made some big, good plays.”

Meanwhile, Smith made some gutsy plays.

“Tandom is always going up and above and trying to do everything he can,” Houston said. “He still pushed through. That’s just heart. God bless him, that’s all I can say. God bless everybody on this football team.”