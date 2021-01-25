IN MEMORIAM: Virginia High's Austin Daniels described as selfless

“I ran over to him and he wasn’t freaking out or panicking” recalled former Virginia High infielder Daulton Horne. “He had to come out, of course, but he just wanted us to win and take care of business. He wasn’t worried about himself.”

Such a selfless attitude was always present according to Austin Miles, the ace pitcher on Virginia High’s 2014 team and Daniels’ best friend.

“One time in Little League, I played for a different team than Aussie. I was playing another team in an early game and Aussie’s team played against another team after us in the late game,” Miles said. “He had just gotten a brand new composite stealth, gray and orange bat as a gift from his parents and he showed up early to my game to let me break it in.

“In that game, I ended up hitting a walk-off grand slam with that bat and Aussie was yelling and celebrating louder than anyone at that field at that moment. He just loved to see his friends do well and was that way with all of us until the very end.”

In his second game back following that injury against Lebanon, Daniels was the winning pitcher in an eight-inning victory over Abingdon. He was a determined individual.