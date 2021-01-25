IN MEMORIAM: Virginia High's Austin Daniels described as selfless

As Virginia High overpowered its opponents en route to the VHSL 2A state baseball championship seven years ago, the guy holding down first base for the Bearcats was as steady and sure-handed as they came.
Austin Daniels snagged and scooped throws from all angles with his mitt and made it look easy.
“He was a wall at first base,” said VHS coach Mark Daniels, Austin’s uncle. “He could pick balls out of the dirt, saving those as good as any first baseman I have ever coached.”
Austin Daniels also hit fifth in the order, pitched in relief and was popular among his teammates with his strong work ethic, competitive spirit and team-first attitude.
He died on Jan. 15 at the age of 24 and a celebration of life ceremony was held on Jan. 17.
The cause of death has not been discovered.
“It appears medical,” Mark Daniels. “Possible heart attack, but not certain.”
His former teammates and coaches are coping with the loss.
“That 2014 team was such a close bunch,” said Mark Daniels. “Every senior was at his memorial and that said so much. His passing has hit all of us hard.”
Austin Daniels missed three weeks of that 2014 season after dislocating his elbow following a collision with a Lebanon baserunner.
“I ran over to him and he wasn’t freaking out or panicking” recalled former Virginia High infielder Daulton Horne. “He had to come out, of course, but he just wanted us to win and take care of business. He wasn’t worried about himself.”
Such a selfless attitude was always present according to Austin Miles, the ace pitcher on Virginia High’s 2014 team and Daniels’ best friend.
“One time in Little League, I played for a different team than Aussie. I was playing another team in an early game and Aussie’s team played against another team after us in the late game,” Miles said. “He had just gotten a brand new composite stealth, gray and orange bat as a gift from his parents and he showed up early to my game to let me break it in.
“In that game, I ended up hitting a walk-off grand slam with that bat and Aussie was yelling and celebrating louder than anyone at that field at that moment. He just loved to see his friends do well and was that way with all of us until the very end.”
In his second game back following that injury against Lebanon, Daniels was the winning pitcher in an eight-inning victory over Abingdon. He was a determined individual.
“He was always the first to finish workouts and conditioning,” Miles said. “I cannot think of one time he didn’t dust the rest of the team. … For example, if coach said to run 20 laps around the field, Aussie would finish all 20 before the guy in second place finished 15 laps. He was legitimately a workhorse.”
Daniels was married to Erika and had a young son, Jax.
“Austin was a loving husband and an unbelievable father,” Mark Daniels said. “He so loved his son and family. Just such an outstanding young man that had a bright future ahead of him. It is still just so surreal and will be so missed as father, husband, an unbelievable teammate, and a friend.”
Through the tragedy, teammates also reflect back on the good times.
Like that sunny June day in 2014 when Virginia High capped a 25-4 season with a 7-2 triumph over Strasburg and a dogpile formed near the mound on the field at Radford University’s campus.
That reliable first baseman was right in the middle of the celebration.
“Being on the state championship team together and winning – that’s a memory that will stick with me forever,” said Chandler Davis, the catcher for the Bearcats and Daniels’ brother. “This loss is going to hurt forever. I will never be able to fill the hole that’s left in my heart, but I will always cherish the time we spent together on and off the diamond. He loved baseball, man.”
