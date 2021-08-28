IN MEMORIAM: Ron Bales left a winning legacy during his tenure as Chilhowie football coach

“That was the hardest hitting game I ever played in high school,” Crewey said. “They outweighed us across the board.”

A week later, the Warriors were state champs.

Chilhowie became the rulers of Region C during Bales’ tenure with regional titles in 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973. The Warriors lost in the state semifinals to Appalachia in ‘71, J.I. Burton in ‘72 and Clintwood in ‘73.

He left coaching following the 1973 season to enter the insurance business.

In 2014, Bales published a gripping, 191-page book titled “From Young Braves to Mighty Warriors,” which detailed his time at Chilhowie and was a tribute to both the players he taught and the coaches he worked alongside of.

He maintained a close relationship with current Chilhowie football and baseball coach Jeff Robinson, who had Bales deliver talks to his teams on several occasions throughout the years. The Warriors finished as state runner-up on the gridiron in 2017 and 2018.

“He called me and we talked for about an hour the night before our second state championship game appearance in 2018,” Robinson said. “I was always willing to accept advice and lean on his expertise before a big game.