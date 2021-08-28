IN MEMORIAM: Ron Bales left a winning legacy during his tenure as Chilhowie football coach

Ron Bales, the coach who directed Chilhowie High School’s football program to a state championship in 1970, died on Friday at the age of 78.
Bales compiled a 46-22 record at the helm of the Warriors from 1968-1973 and his major achievements included four Region C titles and that Group A state crown in ‘70, the first year in which the Virginia High School League sanctioned statewide playoffs under its game-changing realignment.
“To me, he just left a legacy of winning after he came on the scene,” said Butch Crewey, a three-year starter at quarterback for the Warriors from 1970-72. “He was just a different type of coach and he always thought of the little things. He emphasized there was no I in team and that we were all in it together. I’ve helped coach the eighth-grade team [at Chilhowie] the last few years and I’ve tried to institute that trademark of his.”
Bales graduated from Marion High School and attended Emory & Henry College, where he was a football and baseball standout for the Wasps and was later enshrined in the school’s athletic hall of fame.
He arrived at Chilhowie in 1966, hired to be an assistant coach on Joe Rusek’s staff.
Bales became the head coach two years later at just 25-years-old and his team was 2-8 during his second season on the job. The next year the Warriors went 11-2 and won a state title.
Chilhowie beat Natural Bridge (31-6), J.J. Kelly (15-14) and Fluvanna County (7-6) in the new-fangled postseason format to win it all.
“None of us were happy, but that 2-8 season was the foundation of our success the next year,” said Tom Bishop, a standout for the Warriors. “We were in a lot of close games and played a tough schedule. It really helped propel us.”
Gate City won the VHSL Group AA championship that fall to give Southwest Virginia a state finals sweep as Blue Devils boss Harry Fry and Bales shared coach of the year honors from the Bristol Herald Courier.
In regards to gameplanning, Bales was a master of the craft.
“He was just brilliant when it came to preparing us for the game and our opponents,” Bishop said. “We felt like we knew every play they were going to run when they lined up, because he could scout and dissect an opponent. He worked so endlessly he’d lose about 20 pounds a season and he wasn’t a big man to begin with.”
That run to the state title will forever be remembered for some ingenuity and guts shown by Bales in the state semifinal showdown with J.J. Kelly from the Lonesome Pine District.
Leaving the practice field on Thanksgiving Day, Bales called his players back on the field and added a new wrinkle to the playbook.
Bales knew that Kelly head coach Dale Rose and his staff had a definitive scouting report on Chilhowie. He also knew the Kelly coaches had seen the Warriors perfectly fake a field-goal attempt earlier in the season.
So, Bales tweaked the formation and inserted a daring alternative: A double-reverse pass out of field-goal alignment.
The following night the Warriors found themselves trailing 14-8 and facing 4th-and-3 on the 25-yard line of the Indians late in the third quarter.
Bales called a timeout and sent out the field-goal unit with instructions to run the play they had just added 24 hours earlier. It worked to perfection.
“I will never forget, they thought they had us dead to rights when that play started,” Crewey said.
Kicker Tom Hill went through his kicking motion, but holder Butch Crewey flipped the ball to star running back Reggie Palmer, who just as he was being brought to the ground pitched the ball to fellow running back Gerald Poe. Poe pulled up and unleashed a perfect strike to wide receiver Tom Bishop in the end zone. Hill made the extra point to give the Warriors the lead for good.
Chilhowie held on to win a game in which they were outgained 390-170 in total offense and a big reason was Bales’ shrewdness and the bend-but-don’t-break defense of the Warriors.
“That was the hardest hitting game I ever played in high school,” Crewey said. “They outweighed us across the board.”
A week later, the Warriors were state champs.
Chilhowie became the rulers of Region C during Bales’ tenure with regional titles in 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973. The Warriors lost in the state semifinals to Appalachia in ‘71, J.I. Burton in ‘72 and Clintwood in ‘73.
He left coaching following the 1973 season to enter the insurance business.
In 2014, Bales published a gripping, 191-page book titled “From Young Braves to Mighty Warriors,” which detailed his time at Chilhowie and was a tribute to both the players he taught and the coaches he worked alongside of.
He maintained a close relationship with current Chilhowie football and baseball coach Jeff Robinson, who had Bales deliver talks to his teams on several occasions throughout the years. The Warriors finished as state runner-up on the gridiron in 2017 and 2018.
“He called me and we talked for about an hour the night before our second state championship game appearance in 2018,” Robinson said. “I was always willing to accept advice and lean on his expertise before a big game.
“I had a retirement plan with him until he retired [from the insurance business]. I never seemed to get around to talking about my portfolio when I went to see him. We usually just sat around and talked football and drew up plays for about an hour. Coach Bales certainly set the standard for Warrior Football. Those coaches who have followed him have just tried to keep the tradition going.”
Bales might have been the head coach at Chilhowie for just six seasons, but his impact has lasted well beyond his time on the sidelines.
“I didn’t realize his health had gotten so bad,” Crewey said. “He usually called me pretty often and we’d talk. I have a photo of him in my living room. It’s him, me and my two grandsons after a game at Chilhowie. I’ll cherish it even more now.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570