IN MEMORIAM: John McDaniel was a key player for THS' national football champions

John McDaniel wasn’t the leading rusher, the top tackler or an all-conference selection for the best team in the history of Tennessee High’s football program.
However, the backup running back was a key cog in the “Maroon Machine,” a moniker given to a squad that won its second straight TSSAA Class AAA state title and was crowned the National Sports News Service’s national champions in 1972.
“He was one of the greatest Vikings ever,” said Fred Vance, who was a standout linebacker for THS. “He could have transferred to any school and played, but chose to remain a Viking and never started a game. He did play and played a bunch. As players we felt confident that he could step in and play either position in the backfield and there was no drop in talent. John was very special to THS and many players and fans.”
McDaniel died on Jan. 2 at the age of 66 and the loss was taken hard by his teammates and coaches who were part of the top football team the city has ever witnessed. He is the sixth player from that ‘72 team who has passed away.
“Johnny was a team player,” said Bill Bingham, an assistant on John Cropp’s coaching staff. “He knew what his role was on the team, never complained and was always supporting his teammates. If he had been here at any other time or any other era, he would have been a starter.”
Instead, tailback Gil Kyle and fullback George Heath held down the starting spots and both were among the Volunteer State’s elite prospects at the time. Kyle later started for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Heath did the same at Virginia Tech.
However, McDaniel still contributed as he got carries in relief of that duo and saw time on defense and special teams as well.
“Johnny and I lived in the same neighborhood. We both went to Haynesfield [Elementary School] and played on the Elks in Little League,” said David Bibee, the star quarterback for the Vikings. “He was a really good athlete. When George or Gil got nicked up, Johnny would spell them and step in. He was fast and he just helped make us better.”
McDaniel had some memorable moments.
He scored six touchdowns as a junior during the 1971 season, including two against Morristown East, an 82-yard scoring jaunt against John Battle and a 1-yard plunge against Covington in the state championship game.
The following year, his 3-yard touchdown run got the scoring started in a 28-6 drubbing of Dobyns-Bennett, a win that gave the Vikings the Big Nine Conference title and clinched a playoff berth.
The 5-foot-11, 167-pound senior caught a two-point conversion pass from Bibee in the second quarter of the state finals, a 39-6 beatdown of Chattanooga Baylor. That triumph in front of a large crowd at the Stone Castle polished off a second straight title and extended the Vikings’ winning streak to 25 games.
McDaniel approached every practice, game and play with passion.
“He was a rah-rah sort of guy and just a fine, young man,” Bingham said. “He was one of my favorites.”
A baseball and track standout too, McDaniel relished every moment of his time on the gridiron.
“There’s nothing like playing in the Stone Castle,” McDaniel said in a 2012 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier.
McDaniel had worked on a family farm in Nickelsville, Virginia, and his son, Ryan, was a standout wrestler and football player at Castlewood High School. John McDaniel remained an avid supporter of his alma mater’s football team years after graduating.
“Great player, friend, husband and father,” Vance said. “You don’t see many like JMac anymore.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570