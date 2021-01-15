IN MEMORIAM: John McDaniel was a key player for THS' national football champions

John McDaniel wasn’t the leading rusher, the top tackler or an all-conference selection for the best team in the history of Tennessee High’s football program.

However, the backup running back was a key cog in the “Maroon Machine,” a moniker given to a squad that won its second straight TSSAA Class AAA state title and was crowned the National Sports News Service’s national champions in 1972.

“He was one of the greatest Vikings ever,” said Fred Vance, who was a standout linebacker for THS. “He could have transferred to any school and played, but chose to remain a Viking and never started a game. He did play and played a bunch. As players we felt confident that he could step in and play either position in the backfield and there was no drop in talent. John was very special to THS and many players and fans.”

McDaniel died on Jan. 2 at the age of 66 and the loss was taken hard by his teammates and coaches who were part of the top football team the city has ever witnessed. He is the sixth player from that ‘72 team who has passed away.