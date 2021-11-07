IN MEMORIAM: Former coaches, players, and friends remember Dale Burns

The Arby’s connection helped several male and female Tabernacle athletes earn college basketball scholarships.

Burns made numerous return trips to the Bahamas and organized local relief efforts when the Freeport area was hit by major hurricanes in 2018 and 2019.

“Both years, Dale drove a 20-foot trailer full of supplies to the airport in Fort Lauderdale,” Bain said. “That was the type of man Coach Burns was.”

Longtime Bristol Herald Courier sportswriter Lori Worley became acquainted with Burns when she attended Tennessee High as a student. She then reported on THS games, and it was there that she saw the other side of Burns.

“Dale did so much to help basketball in this region, but he was much more than a basketball coach,” Worley said. “Dale helped so many kids with graduation, staying in a house, getting food, or preparing for college. He truly cared about others.”

Worley saw that compassionate side of Burns as he was one of the first people to show support when she lost her parents.

“You could always count on Coach Burns,” Worley said.

Derek Linkous, who played point guard for Burns from 1999-2002, said his coach made a lasting impression.