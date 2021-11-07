IN MEMORIAM: Former coaches, players, and friends remember Dale Burns

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dale Burns attracted thousands of basketball fans to Viking Hall as the co-founder of the Arby’s Classic tournament and head coach of the Tennessee High Vikings.
Another large crowd showed up at Viking Hall Sunday to support Burns one last time.
Former coaches, players and friends attended a celebration of life service for Burns, who died on Sept. 7 at age 74 from pancreatic cancer.
“Dale had a huge impact on basketball, on kids and on the community. His death was a big loss for us all,” said current Arby’s Classic director and longtime Burns assistant coach Richard Ensor.
The most emotional speech came from one of the closest associates of Burns. Norris Bain is the former basketball coach and current administrator of Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy in Freeport, Grand Bahamas.
Bain’s initial conversation with Burns was 22 years ago when Bain was looking for opportunities for young basketball players in the Bahamas.
“I had a friend [Jeff Meyer] who was coaching at Liberty University, and he told me about the Arby’s Classic in Tennessee,” Bain said. “I called Dale and we continued speaking twice a day for the next 20 years.”
Burns not only invited the Tabernacle Falcons to compete in the 1999 Arby’s Classic, but he helped Bain grow a holiday tournament in the Bahamas by bringing over Tennessee High, Science Hill and Chattanooga Brainerd to play.
The Arby’s connection helped several male and female Tabernacle athletes earn college basketball scholarships.
Burns made numerous return trips to the Bahamas and organized local relief efforts when the Freeport area was hit by major hurricanes in 2018 and 2019.
“Both years, Dale drove a 20-foot trailer full of supplies to the airport in Fort Lauderdale,” Bain said. “That was the type of man Coach Burns was.”
Longtime Bristol Herald Courier sportswriter Lori Worley became acquainted with Burns when she attended Tennessee High as a student. She then reported on THS games, and it was there that she saw the other side of Burns.
“Dale did so much to help basketball in this region, but he was much more than a basketball coach,” Worley said. “Dale helped so many kids with graduation, staying in a house, getting food, or preparing for college. He truly cared about others.”
Worley saw that compassionate side of Burns as he was one of the first people to show support when she lost her parents.
“You could always count on Coach Burns,” Worley said.
Derek Linkous, who played point guard for Burns from 1999-2002, said his coach made a lasting impression.
“Coach Burns was a great leader who never met a stranger, and he had a profound impact on many student-athletes,” said Linkous, who helped the Vikings advance to the TSSAA state tournament as a junior. “Coach Burns helped me get into the basketball program at King University, and he taught me important lessons that carried over.”
Linkous now works at the Eastman Credit Union in Kingsport and serves as chairman of the Bristol, Tennessee School Board.
“I will never forget the experiences I had in high school, including playing before those big crowds at the Arby’s Classic,” Linkous said.
Beginning in 1984, Don Shawl worked closely with Burns as a regional co-owner of Arby’s.
“I’ve been in business for 60 years and Dale was one of the best innovators that I’ve ever met,” Shawl said. “He kept the Arby’s Classic fresh every year.
“Today is bittersweet. It’s sweet that Dale is getting some recognition, but’s sad to remember that he’s longer with us.”
Others familiar figures in attendance Sunday included Arby’s Classic co-founder Bill Bingham, former THS basketball great Derrick Hord, and longtime basketball coaches such as Gordon Zollman (Sullivan South), John Dyer (Sullivan East), Dickie Warren (Sullivan Central) and John McCrary from Sullivan North.
“Dale was a gentleman, friend and competitor who made opposing teams better,” said the 87-year-old Warren. “We watched all those teams play in the Arby’s and it helped us see what we needed to do be competitive.”
McCrary, 79, and Burns both attended Ketron High School.
“I used to tell Dale all the time that he should go to work full-time as a promoter,” McCrary said. “Dale was also a tremendous basketball player who led Ketron to the state tournament. It’s sad that he’s no longer around.”
Dyer, the new coach at West Ridge High School, first met Burns in 1984 when he was coaching at Johnson County.
“We had some great games with Dale when I was at East,” Dyer said. “His teams were always prepared and gave great effort. We will all miss him.”
Bain told the audience Sunday that he plans to name the annual basketball tournament at Tabernacle in honor of Burns.
“The last time I spoke to Coach Burns was the day before he died,” Bain said. “I will miss my friend. He did so much for me and others.”
