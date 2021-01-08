IN MEMORIAM: Former Castlewood baseball coach Steve Banner was a mentor and father figure to many

“He stressed fundamentals, but let you play to your strengths,” said Randy Poole, the 1974 Clinch Valley District and Region D player of the year. “He was never critical and just very encouraging all the time.”

He also allowed his players to have some fun when they stepped between the lines.

“He let us talk smack and we did,” said Doc Adams, another standout player for Banner. “Those days we could back it up. He would work our butts off in practice and he pushed us. He took us to Tennessee to face some good competition.”

Castlewood entered the 1972 season riding a 39-game winning streak and led 7-0 in the sixth inning of an early-season game against the St. Paul Deacons when Paul Adams was ejected after an aggressive sliding into third base.

Banner was so adamant that the ejection was wrong, he removed his team from the field.

“They were about to set the Virginia state record for consecutive wins,” Hank Banner said. “They ejected Paul Adams for a flagrant slide, dad disagreed and loaded the team on the bus and left. I would talk to him about that on occasion and he would say he never regretted it. He said it didn’t matter about the consecutive wins in a row, they were not going to be cheated or have a player unjustly thrown out of a game.”