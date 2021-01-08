IN MEMORIAM: Former Castlewood baseball coach Steve Banner was a mentor and father figure to many

Steve Banner’s legacy as the baseball coach at Castlewood High School lives on in the large collection of trophies his talented teams put in the case, the newspaper clippings chronicling the numerous postseason triumphs and the countless lessons he passed on about the game – and life – to the hundreds of young men he mentored.
Banner’s legacy also lives on in an old baseball glove, a piece of leather that dates back some five decades and is a priceless heirloom to its owner.
William “Hank” Banner – Steve’s son and the current head baseball coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise – has heard from many of his dad’s former pupils since his father died on New Year’s Day at the age of 78 from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.
One story that really resonated with the son regarded that aforementioned glove belonging to a player who shall remain nameless, a hardscrabble teenager at one time who was approached by Steve Banner in the hallway at Castlewood many years ago and was asked by the coach about suiting up for the Blue Devils that spring.
“He said, ‘I’d like to play Mr. Banner, but I don’t have a glove and can’t afford one.’ The guy told me, ‘That Friday, your dad had me a brand new glove.’ He still has it and he wanted to me to know that,” Hank Banner said. “He also told me that he wouldn’t give it to me or anybody else for a million dollars. That meant a lot to me.”
Steve Banner meant a lot to scores of people in Russell County and was one of Southwest Virginia’s most successful baseball coaches, the man at the helm of a small-school powerhouse.
The Castlewood Blue Devils were 126-18 during Banner’s tenure from 1963-1974, winning four Region D championships and the 1971 VHSL Group A state championship during that span.
A Castlewood graduate who had suited up for the school’s first football team in 1957, Banner was a baseball star as well for the Blue Devils and later played at Lincoln Memorial University.
He entered the teaching and coaching profession, assisting with the football team and coaching the eighth-grade basketball squad in those early years. Yet, baseball was the sport where he really made his mark and the one in which the victories piled up.
The Blue Devils made history in 1971 when they joined Turner Ashby (Group AA) and James Madison (Group AAA) in claiming championships in the inaugural season in which the VHSL sanctioned state tournaments and titles across all classifications.
William Talford’s .785 batting average, Johnny Huff’s pitching prowess, leadoff hitter Tim Hall’s knack for getting on base and Jim Hall’s throwing arm were among the highlights for the ‘71 Blue Devils.
Talford’s sublime stats led the way for a squad that rightfully became known as “Banner’s Bombers.”
The Blue Devils bashed Keokee (20-4) and Pound (18-1) in the Region D tournament and cruised to a 10-4 victory over the Saltville Shakers in the state semifinals.
Tim Hall got on such a hot streak late in the season that he reached base in 21 of his final 23 plate appearances, Johnny Huff went 7-0 on the mound and Jim Hall made the game-saving play from the outfield in the state finals.
The state title game against Goochland was originally scheduled to be played at Castlewood, but was postponed twice due to rain and moved to the campus of Virginia Tech.
With Castlewood holding a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Ray Brooks of the Bulldogs lashed a two-out single into left field.
Jim Hall corralled the ball on a bounce and came up throwing, delivering a perfect strike to Castlewood catcher Paul Adams, who applied the tag to a sliding Mike Creekmore for the final out and it preserved a 3-2 triumph.
A few moments later, VHSL official Clarence Jones was presenting the state championship trophy to the Blue Devils.
Huff, who struck out seven, walked seven and yielded five hits in a grueling complete-game effort, was the winning pitcher. He finished with a 19-1 career record.
Castlewood finished as state runner-up in 1972, 1973 and 1974.
“That [1971] championship was special to him. He had been on some committees before that and had worked to get the state to do some kind of tournament for baseball,” Hank Banner said. “But like a lot of us coaches, when he would sit around and talk about those days, he’d talk more about not getting it done in ‘72, ‘73 and ‘74.”
Those teams were certainly stacked with talent.
Paul Adams was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 1972 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, but eschewed that opportunity to attend Virginia Tech and excelled in both football and baseball for the Hokies.
Left-handed pitcher Ron Patrick was taken by the Boston Red Sox in the third round two years later and played three seasons in the minor leagues.
“He had some great teams over there and did an absolutely fantastic job,” said Steve Hubbard Sr., the former baseball coach at Coeburn. “He was not only a great coach, but a great person as well – a great guy who took care of his kids. They had a tremendous program over there at that time.”
Banner was coaching when schools integrated and many of the stars on those regional title teams were Black. He took kids from communities such as Dante and Gravel Lick– many of whom had competed against each other in Pony League play – and molded them into an unstoppable force.
“He stressed fundamentals, but let you play to your strengths,” said Randy Poole, the 1974 Clinch Valley District and Region D player of the year. “He was never critical and just very encouraging all the time.”
He also allowed his players to have some fun when they stepped between the lines.
“He let us talk smack and we did,” said Doc Adams, another standout player for Banner. “Those days we could back it up. He would work our butts off in practice and he pushed us. He took us to Tennessee to face some good competition.”
Castlewood entered the 1972 season riding a 39-game winning streak and led 7-0 in the sixth inning of an early-season game against the St. Paul Deacons when Paul Adams was ejected after an aggressive sliding into third base.
Banner was so adamant that the ejection was wrong, he removed his team from the field.
“They were about to set the Virginia state record for consecutive wins,” Hank Banner said. “They ejected Paul Adams for a flagrant slide, dad disagreed and loaded the team on the bus and left. I would talk to him about that on occasion and he would say he never regretted it. He said it didn’t matter about the consecutive wins in a row, they were not going to be cheated or have a player unjustly thrown out of a game.”
The VHSL later awarded the win to St. Paul via forfeit and the streak was snapped, but Steve Banner had made a statement to his players.
“He had our backs,” said Doc Adams, Paul’s brother. “And we had his.”
Banner stepped down from coaching following the 1974 season and began a career in school administration that lasted until his retirement in 2017. Many of his former pupils became successful coaches.
Poole had a long run as the basketball coach at Castlewood and Patrick Henry.
“He gave me my first head-coaching job,” Poole said. “He called me in the day after my dad [Buddy] had a stroke [in 1984] and asked me to take the [basketball] program over. He gave me the opportunity that I really hadn’t pursued at all. I got into it and loved every minute of it and I have him to thank for that.”
Adams is the current dean of baseball coaches in Southwest Virginia and his Lebanon Pioneers finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up in 2019.
“He taught me a lot about baseball and I owe a lot to Coach Banner,” Adams said. “He knew how to win.”
Hank Banner also followed his dad into the family business and is entering his 25th and final season leading the program at UVa-Wise. Hank played on Castlewood’s 1986 state baseball title team, while Hank’s sister and Steve’s daughter, Robin, was a star athlete for the Blue Devils.
“Going to practice with my dad made me want to be a baseball coach,” Hank Banner said. “Somebody would ask me back then if I wanted to be a pro baseball player and I said, ‘No, I want to be Sparky Anderson, a manager.’ That was the difference in being a coach’s son.”
The son of a coach who certainly made a major difference in the lives of many.
“He was a mentor and a father figure to me,” Poole said. “Most of all, he was a good friend.”
