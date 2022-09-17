Impossible dream: J.I. Burton defied odds to win 1972 state football title

As Bub Godsey strolled through the same hallways he once navigated as a teenager at J.I. Burton High School, he stood on the exact football field where many of his greatest victories had been achieved and reunited with teammates that he’ll forever consider as brothers, he couldn’t help but recall a moment that changed the trajectory of his days on the gridiron.

The scene is still vivid, as if it happened last week instead of more than five decades ago.

It was the spring of 1970 and Godsey had been summoned to the principal’s office. “I thought,” he said. “‘Oh God, what have I done now?’”

As the ninth-grader nervously made the short walk to the office and turned a corner in the hall, Godsey caught a glimpse of principal Linville Reed standing in front of a trophy case with a bespectacled guy he’d never seen before.

Reed introduced the gentleman to Godsey as Jim Dotson, a Clintwood High School graduate who had most recently been the head coach at Honaker and had landed the job of leading the Raiders after the departure of Harold Gilliam.

It certainly couldn’t be considered a dream job as J.I. Burton went 0-10 in 1969 and scored multiple touchdowns in a game just twice. Godsey had been the starting quarterback as a freshman and had taken his lumps.

“I said, ‘That’s great and everything, but after the season we went through and the coach we had, I’ve decided I’m just going to play basketball and baseball,’ “ Godsey recalls. “The salesman in Coach Dotson came out and he said. ‘I tell you what, I guarantee if you stay with me, we will a state championship your senior year.’ I thought he was joking at first.

“That was the first thing he started selling us on with his ideas and his program and we started building year after year to that.”

Godsey didn’t give up his pigskin prospects and Dotson delivered on his promise.

The Raiders went 4-5-1 in 1970, followed that up with a respectable 6-4 showing in ‘71 and then reached the pinnacle the following year.

A 13-0 season in 1972 was capped by hoisting the VHSL Group A state championship at Scott Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia.

The Impossible Dream had been the squad’s rallying cry and the crew from Norton that ran the wishbone offense to perfection made state gold more than just wishful thinking.

The title team was honored prior to Burton’s 51-16 win over the Twin Springs Titans on Friday night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium. The champs remain larger-than-life figures to any kid who has buckled on a chinstrap and put on a Raiders uniform in the years since.

“We heard about that 1972 team probably daily,” said Jacob Caudill, who played at Burton and is now the head coach. “One of my best friends is Will Godsey. His dad, Bub, was the captain, quarterback and middle linebacker of that state championship team. He was also our middle school/JV coach. We looked at him like he was Tom Brady.”

Like Brady, Godsey was a winner.

J.I. Burton entered the 1972 season with 19 seniors and 14 returning starters – eight on offense and six on defense. The Raiders also had a new-look scheme on offense.

“An interesting thing is the spring before that season [Clintwood coach Ralph Cummins] and I went to a coaching clinic in Washington, D.C.,” Dotson said in a 2020 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “Barry Switzer was an assistant at Oklahoma at the time and spoke about the nuts and bolts of the wishbone offense. We’d had some injuries in 1971 and were playing people out of position and so on and so forth. I came back and installed the wishbone, and that really maximized the talents of our players.”

Godsey was the QB, Connor Litton and Kenny Stidham were the running backs and Charlie Graham was the fullback.

That’s called a balanced attack and those guys ran hard.

“I’d rather hit a fencepost than hit Charlie,” Godsey said.

Center Jackie Lawson, guards Randy Baker and Allen Bowers, tackles Rod Willis and Ben Spradlin and tight end Robert Tate were the guys battling in the trenches.

“We didn’t have a big line,” Godsey said. “But we had a great line. I got tackled behind the line of scrimmage just four times in 13 games.”

In the days when teams had to win the league just to make the playoffs, J.I. Burton had to run the gauntlet of the Lonesome Pine District.

“It was every Friday night,” said Steve McElroy, who played for the Raiders. “There really weren’t any weak teams in those days. Everybody was strong.”

There was a 15-12 win over J.J. Kelly, the Raiders’ first win over the neighboring Indians in seven years.

“It was really our first hard game,” said Randy Stidham, a standout wide receiver for J.I. Burton. “Norton didn’t like Wise and Wise didn’t like Norton. And Wise had pretty much owned Norton in football for years. That victory before a sellout home crowd was a sweet ending to that losing streak.”

There was also a 7-0 win over Powell Valley at Bullitt Park and a 20-14 victory at home against Clintwood.

If there was one moment, one game, one play from that season that everybody who was there remembers the fondest, it was that classic contest against the Greenwave.

The game was tied at 14 with two minutes left when Norton took over at its own 43-yard line. Godsey led the team down the field and running back Connor Litton had a key 17-yard run on a pivotal fourth down play during the drive.

With six seconds remaining following a timeout and running a play at the suggestion of Dotson and assistant coach Gene Rowland, Godsey threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Randy Stidham amidst several Clintwood defenders.

“Randy had huge hands,” Godsey said. “I never saw him catch the ball though. I had been knocked down and was looking up at the lights when I heard the roar.”

The catch clinched a 20-14 victory and secured the LPD title.

“I think I was hit harder after the game during the celebration than I was hit during the game,” Stidham said. “It was great.”

Burton won all three of its playoff games – against Lebanon, Chilhowie and Madison County – by double figures.

“I played in the Virginia [High School Coaches Association] All-Star Football Game and played in college,” Godsey said. “I never played in anything as brutal as the Lonesome Pine District was. There were at least three teams in the LPD that were better than any of the teams we faced in the playoffs.”

Football fever definitely gripped Norton that season.

“I was a 15-year-old sophomore and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ernie Ward said. “Everywhere you turned somebody wanted to do something for you.”

How did the Impossible Dream become the mantra?

“It was started by our P.A. announcer, Mr. Joe Stallard,” Stidham said. “He said, ‘Could it be possible for a team that just three years earlier with an 0-10 record do the Impossible and win the whole thing?’ It started after the regular season and before the playoffs. It was embraced by the coaches, team, fans and the entire community.”

Word of the Raiders’ success spread near and far.

“My dad [Byron] went to John I. Burton and got out of school in 1970 and went into that military that same year,” Caudill said. “He has told me stories about being overseas and his mom writing him a letter and sending him newspaper clippings of the state championship. He talks about what a special time that was in Norton.”

A large caravan of supporters followed the players to Charlottesville and the matchup with Madison County produced the familiar refrain: “The last one out of Norton please turn out the lights.”

Even Norton’s annual Christmas Parade was postponed in 1972 as folks headed to Scott Stadium on that second Saturday in December. Among those in attendance rooting on the Raiders was John Ira Burton, the school’s namesake and a longtime educator in Southwest Virginia.

As J.I. Burton disembarked from its bus at Scott Stadium in the hours before the title game, some Madison County players had gathered to see who they’d be playing.

The gaggle of opponents laughed and wondered aloud if this was the JV team or the band.

The insults just fired up the Raiders even more.

They scored the first 26 points of the game.

By the time it was all said and done Burton posted a 26-14 win in making the Impossible Dream possible.

Thirteen players from that team have passed away, but as the passage of time continues the 1972 J.I. Burton Raiders remain timeless.

“Burton could win 10 state championships and never experience what we did that year,” Godsey said. “It was one of those things that comes around once in a lifetime.”

Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Sept. 18, 1987

Eric Smith threw six touchdown passes in Abingdon’s 48-20 win over Lebanon. … Andy Arnold passed for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee High’s 26-20 victory over Volunteer. … Chris Goff scored two touchdowns in J.J. Kelly’s 28-6 win over Honaker.

Sept. 20, 1991

L.W. Calton, Tommy Perry, Chris Craft and Brian Woliver scored touchdowns in Lee High’s 28-6 victory over Virginia High. … Mike Owens scored on a 77-yard punt return and also hauled in a 90-yard touchdown pass as Haysi hammered Rye Cove, 54-0. … Mike Hamm (25 carries, 174 yards) starred in Coeburn’s 21-0 triumph over Chilhowie.