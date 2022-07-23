'I love this game': New King University head coach Kyleigh Payne eager for the 2023 season to roll around

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For Kyleigh Payne, softball is King.

The 25-year-old Payne was recently selected as the new head softball coach at King University, taking over a program that set numerous records in the spring, including 42 wins and the Conference Carolinas championship.

“I love this game. I actually developed the love for the game later [in life],” said Payne, who replaces Jake Cockerham, who left for the same position at Emory & Henry College. “I changed my environment, I started hanging out with players who were really good in softball in high school. Literally my whole high school team, we were state champs, we were 35-0 as well. We were good. My whole team was going Division I so when you put yourself in a cage of just beasts then you have no other choice than to turn into a beast.”

An All-American softball player at Purdue University Northwest and a junior college national champion at Kankakee Community College – located in her hometown of Kankakee, Ill. – Payne spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Lincoln Memorial and this past year as an assistant at King before replacing Cockerham earlier this month.

“I don’t even know if excited is the word. Honestly, I am definitely thrilled,” Payne said. “God’s timing. You think you have a plan and God just laughs at you.

All King did in 2022 was win a school record 42 games, including 15 straight victories on its way to being the first team since 2015 to capture the Conference Carolinas regular season and tournament championships. The Tornado also won a game in its third NCAA Southeast Regional appearance, while setting school records in seven different statistical categories along the way.

It’s almost time to do it all over again.

“We have some unfinished business this year. The girls know it, I know it, they know how close they were last year,” said Payne, whose Tornado will begin fall drills on Aug. 30, and will play a fall slate that normally includes Virginia Tech and East Tennessee State. “When we step on that field that is when it is go time.”

Only one player is missing from that team, and five talented newcomers are coming in, meaning the expectations will be high for even more in 2023.

“There is always room for improvement. If anything they got a taste of what they can do so just having that in the back of their mind, they are going to be ready to attack everything this year,” Payne said. “They even said it, this is their last year playing so they are going to relax a little bit, have more fun and just lay everything out on the field every single game.

“They know that this game is supposed to be fun and they know that they can win. They know what they have got to do to win, it is just continuing those habits that we have built.”

King had six Conference Carolinas honorees, two Southeast Region performers and Rikkelle Miller became the player to earn All-America honors in program history. The talent is there, it’s up to Payne to get the most out of them.

“Just continue to push them. Continuing to make them uncomfortable, getting comfortable with the uncomfortable,” she said. “Just working more with pitch selection, working more with our bullpen sessions with our pitchers, working with them individually more.

“Just tweaking the things that we thought would be a good way to go, not trying to revamp anything crazy. If anything, I just want to add to what we have got.”

Cockerham was known for tweaking his lineup on a daily basis to try to find the best matchups for his team. Expect Payne to do the same.

“Writing that lineup is going to be the biggest challenge this year for me,” Payne said. “Everything else, it is easy, I know the girls, a lot about them actually, and the game, I have just got to trust my experience and trust the coaches I worked for, my mentors and just continue to lean on my resources obviously.”

Included on next season’s schedule will be a home doubleheader with Emory & Henry, which will definitely be emotional for Payne, who grew close to Cockerham in the past season.

“I saw him this weekend in a gold shirt and I cried if that tells you anything,” she said.

Payne isn’t one to hide her emotions on the field. She played t-ball and baseball as a child before being drawn to softball in high school. She is now making up for lost time, having a good time, while expecting her team to do the same.

“I was thrown in it from them and I saw how much this game gives back and I was like, ‘this is amazing, this is your outlet’,” she said. “Every time I step on that field I show it. I don’t hold back, I love it, there is just nowhere else I would rather be and I have such a great group of girls too.

“We just have fun, and our competition, they know it.”

Softball has continued to grow in popularity across the nation, as evidenced by the television ratings for the recent Women’s College World Series, along with the return of the two-team Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball league.

Payne wants to do her part to help to grow the sport in this region of the country.

“Just keep getting better, continue to bring in athletes who are ready to compete every single day, not just show up for game days, continuing to bring in great human beings, that really is what goes a long way,” Payne said. “I want to continue to help grow this game in this area, especially in East Tennessee. That is my goal, that is my plan. I definitely plan on being here, I am pretty young.

“I have been off to a great start. I have had some really good commits for ’23 already. I am super excited for the future of King softball, that is for sure.”