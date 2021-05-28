“I guess I’m going to be on the blooper reels for the rest of my life," Pirates first baseman Will Craig (Science Hill) said as he reflects on Thursday's fielding gaffe

All Craig had to do was tag Baez or touch first for the final out of the inning.

Baez stopped running halfway up the first base line to avoid Craig and backtracked toward home plate. Craig chased him.

Meanwhile, Contreras rounded third and sprinted home. Craig attempted a flip to catcher Michael Perez, but Contreras slid under the tag while Baez took off for first. Pérez’s throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Baez to race to second.

If the out was recorded at first base before Baez arrived, the run would not have counted.

Craig, who gained the reputation of being an outstanding fielder in the minor leagues, owned up to his mistake talking with reporters before the Pirates played Colorado.

“It all boils down to me losing my brain for a second,” he said. “I take full responsibility for it and now will just try to keep moving forward. I know I’m a good defensive player and I can do a lot of good things on that side of the ball.”

Craig, 26, is hitting .233 with one homer and two RBIs in 13 MLB games this season.

The Pirates will enter the doubleheader on a six-game losing streak. The Rockies have lost three straight.