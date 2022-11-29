Hutton gets first coaching win for Falcons

Evan Ramsey scored 33 points as Abingdon High School trumped Tazewell, 78-66, and made Chris Hutton a winner in his debut as the head boys basketball coach of the Falcons on Tuesday night.

Dayton Osborne (14 points) and Landon Turman (13 points) also played well for AHS, which committed 20-plus turnovers in what was a sloppy season-opener for both teams. A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach at Abingdon.

Sean Ray (24 points), Johan Willis (22 points) and Carter Creasy (14 points) combined to score all but six of Tazewell’s points.

John Battle 50, Honaker 48

Porter Gobble hit an off-balanced shot with 11 seconds left in overtime to lift Trojans past the Tigers in the last of four games at the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off at the Bearcat Den.

Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 42

Gatlin Hight accounted for half of Rural Retreat’s points with 21, but the Indians did not have enough to get past Bland County.

Chance James (17 points) and Eli Watters (15 points) were the leading scorers for Bland.

GIRLS

Twin Valley 56, East Ridge (Ky.) 38

Haylee Moore had a 28-point, 10-rebound, two-assist, two-block stat line as Twin Valley opened the season by blasting the team from the Bluegrass State.

Rayne Hawthorne added a dozen points and nine rebounds for the Panthers, who dominated the second half. All seven players who saw action scored for Twin Valley.

Rye Cove 53, Lee High 20

Gracie Turner had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Rye Cove lambasted Lee High for a season-opening triumph.

Lexie Holland added 13 points for the Eagles, who collectively had 14 steals. Rye Cove opened the second half with an 18-1 run to seal the deal.

Claire Sage led Lee with seven points.

Gate City 44, Dobyns-Bennett 40

Makayla Bays and Adyson Gibson each scored 11 points as Gate City opened the season with an interstate win.

Wise Central 77, Lebanon 28

Sophomore Emmah McAmis had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals as defending VHSL Class 2 state champ Wise County Central opened the season with a first-round win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Central led 24-3 after the first quarter and collectively finished with 17 steals.

Abbie Jordan (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Emilee Brickey (11 points, three steals) also played well, while Grundy transfer Madison Looney hit all five of her shots from the field and finished with 10 points and four rebounds for the Warriors.

Chloe Couch had 13 points for Lebanon, while Carey Keene pulled down 12 rebounds.

Richlands 69, Thomas Walker 17

Annsley Trivett scored 22 points as Richlands trounced Thomas Walker in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Chloe Reynolds (13 points, seven assists), Arin Rife (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Addy-Lane Queen (10 points, six steals, five assists) also played well for the Blues. Richlands had 27 steals as head coach Tom Rife was successful in his return to the bench for Blue Tornado.

Thomas Walker finished with more than twice as many turnovers (36) as points.

Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41

Lauren Baker scored 14 points to lead Abingdon’s balanced attack as the Falcons opened the season with a non-district road win.

Brenna Green’s 13 points and Cadence Waters’ 10 points were also key. Maddie Day of Tazewell scored a game-high 16 points.

Holston 38, Council 29

Ashton Keith scored 12 points as Holston collected a win over Council as Travis Proffitt was triumphant in his debut as head coach of the Cavaliers.

Molly Turner added 10 points for Cavs, who overcame a 15-8 first-quarter deficit. An 11-2 run to open the second half put the team in control.

Freshman Ella Rasnake led Council with 13 points in her varsity debut.

Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 39

Brelyn Moore recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, along with five blocked shots in the Indians win over the Bears.

Olivia Crigger added eight points for the Indians, while Caroline Cox and Annabelle Fiscus finished with seven points each.

Bland County, which fell behind 34-25 at halftime, was paced by McKenzie Tindall with 18 points.