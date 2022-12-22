Hubbard explosive scorer visiting Arby's Classic

Prepare to be entertained.

Those words could be used to describe the impact that senior Josh Hubbard brings to the basketball court for Madison-Ridgeland Academy, a Mississippi-based school in Madison that will travel to Bristol next week for the Arby’s Classic.

“He is 5-foot-11, he has got a 42 vertical (leap) and his range is 27 feet in,” Madison-Ridgeland head coach Richard Duease said. “He is 185 pounds, he is the fastest guy in our school and he is one of the strongest guys we have in school. When the game is on the line he is pretty tough.”

Hubbard, who has committed to play next at Mississippi, entered this season with 3,233 career points, which is currently third on the all-time scoring list. The leader is Robert Woodard, a past participant in the Arby’s Classic and Mississippi State standout, who graduated with 4,274 points. Up next is Monta Ellis, who tallied 4,167 points before departing for a 13-year NBA career.

Duease figures Hubbard, who averaged 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the 33-7 Golden Patriots last season, will eventually pass both of them.

“Josh has started for me since the eighth grade. Right now he is on pace to break the all-time scoring record in the state of Mississippi, which is a little over 4,200 points,” Duease said. “Josh is third right now and he is moving on up the ladder. If he has two or three more 47-point games we will be even closer.”

Hubbard did that recently in an 83-81 loss for the Golden Patriots, who are 15-4 heading into the Arby’s Classic on Tuesday against West Catholic Prep from Pennsylvania at 5:30 p.m.

He doesn’t always score that many, depending on how good the competition is.

“What probably hurts his scoring more than anything if we play these teams that we beat 50 and he doesn’t play but a half. It is those games that slow him down,” Duease said. “To me he is kind of like Michael Jordan.

“He never shows a whole lot of negative emotion. He will show some positive emotion, but he won’t show any negative emotion. His body language is always upright and positive and his focus is unbelievable.”

Hubbard, who chose Ole Miss over such schools as Houston, Kansas State, Georgetown, Seton Hall and Xavier, stepped up in that loss when fellow senior Division I prospect Harrison Alexander sprained his ankle and missed most of the game and the Patriots still nearly beat a quality opponent.

“We lost a couple in overtime. I have had some injuries and hopefully I have got them back,” Duease said. “We lost the other night and my number two player who has been offered by four or five DI’s went out with a sprained ankle in the first quarter and he didn’t play anymore. My main guy had 47, [Hubbard] tried to do all he could to keep us in the game.

“We are a private school and we have played 19 games and 15 of them have been against the top level public schools in Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi.”

Duease, who regularly takes his clubs to national tournaments – including Miami, Colorado, Reno, California, Virginia and more — chose the 39th Arby’s Classic at the advice of college coaches.

“What I have heard is it is one of the top tournaments in the country in high school basketball.,” Duease said. “What really appealed to me is when they told me there are 5-or-6,000 [fans] at every game. My guys have never played in front of 5-or-6,000.

“They have played in front of 3,000 in the overall (Mississippi) tournament, but never something like that.”

Hubbard isn’t the only player to watch for the Patriots. Alexander is also a senior and a terrific student, who is being recruited by Southern Mississippi, Navy and more. In addition, 6’6 Ashton Magee, who is just now getting back from surgery, is considered one of the top sophomore prospects in America.

“He had knee surgery this summer so he hasn’t played in six months. He has been playing for me the last four or five games and he is going to be really special,” Duease said. “He has come on strong. He is a high riser, he can get up, he has got hops and attacks the rim pretty good.

Duease has spent his life around basketball. He is currently in his 48th season on the sidelines, including 41 at Madison-Ridgeland. He arrived there in 1982 and the boys and girls programs have never been the same.

“We have a great culture here. When I first came in 1982 to the school they had never had a winning season in boys basketball,” Duease said. “That first year we ended up winning 28 games and we got beat in the overall state semifinals.

“We just kind of built up from that point and then it took me about five, six or seven years because we were the smallest school in our classification at that time. Now we are the largest private school in Mississippi. I think we won our first state championship after six years in the girls and then the boys made it the next year. We won five overall states in a row.”

Duease has won 1,782 games between boys and girls basketball, along with an amazing 40 state championships in their particular classification. They have also captured 13 boys and two girls titles in the overall state tournament, which pits winners of all six classes into one event.

“In our league they take the best of all classifications, which we have six classifications and then they play an overall tournament for those guys,” he said. “We have 13 boys and two girls in that, and the class championships have been the others. We are in the largest class.”

He hopes to add to those totals later this season, and expects the Arby’s Classic to help with those goals.

“I have always been a believer that you play better players and better teams to make you better. This is all about February when you get ready to play in the state tournament and the overall state tournament,” he said. “For us, it is about that so I am trying to develop a mentality of playing the best, improve your speed and quickness and your ability as a team and hopefully it is enough when you get to February.”

That philosophy has paid off for nearly five decades and Duease calls it ‘hardheadedness’ for being in no hurry to hang up his whistle.

“I enjoy the competition, I enjoy being around the guys,” Duease said. “I like seeing them develop from where they were to where they are going to be and it is still fun doing that.

“As long as that is the case I will continue to coach. When that becomes not case then that is when I will retire.”

Duease said the Patriots will leave for Bristol early on Monday morning and will get a workout in that night at Viking Hall. Waiting on Tuesday is West Catholic Prep, and all those fans that he has heard about.

“They can’t wait. I am just wondering how they are going to react to it. That is the deal, you never know,” he said. “I just think that is going to be really cool for them and to get to play teams from other parts of the country that we won’t ever play again probably is good.

“I just think these are days my guys will remember the rest of their lives.”