How should Judge's season be judged?

How do you judge Aaron Judge?

The mammoth slugger for the New York Yankees has tied Babe Ruth with 60 home runs. He needs just one to tie Roger Maris and two to become…

There comes the question.

Unless he completely breaks down over the next two weeks, the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Judge will become the all-time single season home champ in American League history.

When and if he does get to 62, he will still need 11 more to catch Barry Bonds.

How should Judge’s season rank with those currently ahead of him — minus Maris – all three of whom had their careers stained by steroid use.

It is similar to what the NBA will face this season. Barring something odd, such as injuring himself tripping over his enormous ego, LeBron James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. Yet, is he really the greatest scorer ever or just a compiler over time?

He has had help from rule changes. James has made 2,140 3-point shots. Kareem made 1.

Which is more impressive? That is in the eye of the beholder. Old guys like me tend to favor guys closer to our age and especially that unstoppable sky hook. Younger people today don’t even realize how much fun Michael Jordan was to watch. Forget GOAT. The man was must-see TV.

Back to baseball, who should be considered the single-season home run king?

Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001. Mark McGwire eclipsed 70 and 65 and Sammy Sosa did it three times, hitting 66, 64 and 63 home runs in single seasons.

All came from 1998-2001. Fortunately, the home runs slowed down after those three seasons, with Giancarlo Stanton getting closest to 60 with 59 in 2017.

Ruth reached 60 home runs in 1927, and Maris finally caught him in an expansion season in 1961, out-slugging Mickey Mantle to get those 61 long balls.

It didn’t happen again until 1998 and then it happened twice, by McGwire (70) and Sosa (66). That duo passed 60 again in 1999 with McGwire with 65 and 63 by Sosa. Two years later it happened again, this time with Sosa blasting 64 and…

Bonds hit 73 that same season, having never in his career – before or after – hit more than 49 in a season.

Something didn’t add up. It didn’t then and it still doesn’t, but the record books are in ink. This isn’t something minor like a presidential election, these results aren’t changing.

An asterisk (*) is an interesting character. Halfway through the ‘61 season when Maris and Mantle were chasing Ruth in the first 162-game season schedule, MLB Commissioner Ford Frick – who was friends with Ruth — decided that if the 60-home run barrier wasn’t broken within 154 games like Ruth had done, an * would be put beside the name of the record breaking total.

While an * never actually appeared in any record book I have ever seen, that story has lived on. It took Maris 161 games to get to 61, and so it was assumed it deserved an *.

It wasn’t Maris’ fault MLB added two new teams and eight games to the season. In all reality, many Yankees’ fans wanted Mantle, and not Maris, to that point. While he didn’t face anywhere near the backlash that Hank Aaron faced while chasing Babe Ruth’s all-time record of 714, it still took its toll on Maris.

There isn’t a bigger Aaron fan alive than me. I still remember watching No. 715 at age 10 sitting on our TV room floor in Riverside outside of Chilhowie in 1974.

He wound up his incredible career with 755 home runs, and is still the all-time leader in RBIs, total bases and being criminally underrated as a player. Take away those home runs and Aaron still would have 3,016 hits.

Honestly, I look at Aaron as the all-time home run king, and likely always will — just because of my admiration for him, but the record books say Bonds passed him with 762.

So, how do you judge the season Judge has had. It has been called by some the greatest season in baseball history – especially if he also attains the Triple Crown – but that has some serious recency bias behind it. We had that same narrative last season with Shohei Othani.

Who should hold the top spot for a single season? Should it still be Maris, or does it have to be Bonds, since he passed Maris, and kept hitting right on past Sosa and McGwire?

No sport is more proud of its record book than baseball, with home runs at the top of the list. Yet, what the home run barrage of 1998-2001 did was put a damper on some of the most cherished records in sports.

We all have our opinions and everyone is entitled to them, even conservatives, but this will be an argument that you just can’t win.

The record book says Bonds hit 73, no matter what manner he did it in. I was in Atlanta to see Bonds hit five of those over a span of two days in May of 2001. I even saw him smile after one of them.

There isn’t anything wrong with Judge being the American League record holder, but as hard as the national media tries, it isn’t going to be the all-time record, even if he does plays for the Yankees.

All rise. The verdict is in.

No matter what happens in the next few days, Bonds is still the single season and all-time home run king. Unfortunately, the record books say so.