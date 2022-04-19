Horne’s two-run blast lifts Lebanon softball past Rebels, 3-1

LEBANON, Va. – It was the type of game you would expect when the two softball teams picked first and second in the Hogoheegee District preseason coaches poll do battle.

In the end, Alexis Horne did the damage for the Lebanon Pioneers as she launched a two-run homer in the sixth inning to secure a 3-1 victory over Patrick Henry on Tuesday at Shelia Adams Field.

“Oh my gosh, this feels so great,” Horne said. “My adrenaline is still going for this win. It was really big for us.”

Lebanon’s Erin Rasnake and Patrick Henry’s Abigail Street dueled in the circle, with both putting up zeros for the first five innings.

The Rebels broke through in the top of the sixth inning as Payton Monahan used some alert baserunning to score on Emily Fogleman’s groundout.

“We made a mistake there, we should have never let her get to third,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “Smart move by her, she kept running instead of going back to third. They did a great job of getting the ball in play to score the run, it worked out perfect for them.”

It appeared that one run may be enough for Street, who had struck out 12 through the first five innings.

“You never know,” Patrick Henry coach Tami Counts said. “Lebanon has a good ball team. With only four hits, and several mistakes, it’s going to be hard to beat any team and especially to expect to win against a team like Lebanon. [Rasnake] pitched well and they played awesome defense.”

Morgan Varney beat out an infield single to start the sixth for the Pioneers. Madison Hill laid down a sacrifice bunt to get her to second. Lily Gray then snuck a hit through the right side, scoring Varney with the tying run.

After a strikeout, Horne ripped the two-out, two-run homer to left-center for Lebanon.

“I just knew I had to get a hit somewhere,” Horne said. “I just wanted to get Lily home. I was swinging at anything, I knew I had to get it down.”

It was the first home run of the season for Horne and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“That homer was huge,” Price said. “One of my seniors, a starter back from last year. She’s played against some of the best teams in Virginia and Tennessee. Horne didn’t get rattled, she stepped up to the plate, she put the bat on the ball and she has power. She hits the ball hard and it took off and went over the fence.”

Patrick Henry (2-7, 1-1) tried to rally in the seventh. With one out, Makayla Hall singled to right, but Rasnake induced two grounders to third to end the game.

“We didn’t hit the ball like we wanted to, but Patrick Henry has an outstanding pitcher,” Price said. “Games like this make you better. It’s just one game, it’s still early, but I’m proud of the girls and happy for them.”

Patrick Henry plays at Rural Retreat on Thursday and Lebanon (6-3, 3-0) is off the rest of the week.