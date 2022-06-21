 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoosier, Hawkeye direct Kingsport past State Liners

  Updated
Bristol State Liners logo

Bristol State Liners logo 

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Kingsport pitcher Ryan Kraft crafted a masterpiece on Tuesday night at the expense of the bungling Bristol State Liners.

A standout for the Indiana University Hoosiers, Kraft allowed just one run and notched six strikeouts in five impressive innings to highlight the Axmen’s 13-1 Appalachian League beatdown of the Bristolians at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Kraft is 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA.

Bristol (5-13) made four errors, managed just six hits, the pitchers issued 13 hits and seven walks and also committed a balk as the State Liners saw their two-game winning streak get snapped.

Kingsport (15-3) has won six straight and owns a six-game lead over second-place Elizabethton in the Appy League’s West Division standings. Sam Petersen (Iowa) had an inside-the-park home run and tallied five RBIs for the Axmen, who are 3-0 against Bristol this season.

Bristol ace pitcher Cohen Feser (2-2, 2.00 ERA) was beaten by Kingsport for the second time in six days. The Texas Christian University right-hander’s string of consecutive innings without yielding an earned run ended at 17 as Kingsport scored six runs – four of them earned – against Feser in the second inning to seize control.

Bristol’s only run came in the third inning as Blake Wood (Florida State College-Jacksonville) scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Appalachian State’s Braxton Church.

Oklahoma University signee Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson and Manny Garza (Rice) each had two hits for Bristol.

The Axmen and State Liners play again today at 7 p.m.

