Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

All three of those guys figure to be cornerstones for the University of Tennessee Volunteers this fall as they seek to contend in the Southeastern Conference and return to national relevancy in Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach.

“I feel pretty confident,” Small said. “I feel as if this offseason we attacked it very intentional, we attacked it knowing what’s at stake. Going into every Saturday we expect to try to win and we feel like we can compete with anybody in the country. We’re going to stand on that. That’s how I feel about the season.”

Not surprisingly, Hooker was the most popular player at Saturday’s event which ran from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and featured sessions for kids from elementary school through high school. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound senior signal caller from Greensboro, North Carolina, signed his share of autographs, posed for plenty of photographs and passed on advice to the youngsters.

In his first season with the Volunteers in 2021 after transferring from Virginia Tech, Hooker took over for Joe Milton as the starting QB in the third week of the season and performed admirably.

He threw for 2,945 yards, rushed for 616 more and finished with 31 touchdown passes compared to just three interceptions. Hooker embraces being the top guy on Rocky Top.

“I’m extremely blessed to be in the positon I am in,” Hooker said. “Year two we’re coming in with a set goal. We’re here to win ballgames and that’s what it’s about.”

Hooker said there is an area of the game the Vols must improve on if they want to better last season’s 7-6 mark.

“Just being efficient and finishing games,” Hooker said. “I know we always get off to a great start. Like the stats say we put up big points in the first quarter, but we’ve got to keep that going throughout the game and not lose focus, not relax and not be complacent.”

One of Hooker’s closest friends during his time at Virginia Tech was tight end James Mitchell, a former star at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Mitchell was fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in April’s NFL Draft.

“Super excited to see James fulfill his lifetime dream,” Hooker said. “I’m excited to get his jersey.”

Hooker could one day be wearing his own NFL uniform, but that’s not his primary focus at the moment.

“Right now, I’m just concentrating on winning ballgames,” Hooker said. “Whatever comes down the road, comes down the road. I’m here to make sure I am representing my family, God and UT as best as I can.”

One of the big men opening up holes for Small and providing protection for Hooker will be the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Davis. The former star for the Sullivan East Patriots made two starts at right tackle and appeared in 12 games for the Vols last season as he has transformed from walk-on to key contributor.

“His maturity and the poise of playing so many snaps and being in big games and big moments,” Small said of Davis. “He’s grown a lot and I’m happy for him”

Hooker said he admired Davis’ work ethic and the dude from Northeast Tennessee has shown he’s up to the challenge of battling in the trenches in the Southeastern Conference and has held his own against some elite pass rushers.

“The SEC’s rough, but the SEC’s the best,” Davis said. “You have to endure those things to play in this league and that’s known by some and it’s feared by some to be honest and they stay away from it. … Week in and week out, there’s never a bad team coming to town. It’s a grind for sure.”

Davis knows he’ll have two of the conference’s best piling up yardage in Hooker and Small.

“It’s really reassuring knowing who’s going to be back there,” Davis said.

Defensive lineman Austin Lewis (David Crockett), offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, tight end Charlie Browder (Dobyns-Bennett), defensive back Trevon Flowers, offensive lineman Jackson Lampley, wide receiver Marquarius “Squirrel” White and offensive lineman Jerome Carvin were the other Vols in attendance Saturday.

East Tennessee State University tight end Clayton Ivester, Davis’ former teammate at East, was on hand to offer instruction as well.

“So fortunate to have those guys in my circle,” Davis said. “For them to be willing to make a two-hour drive this morning and some even came up last night and stayed up here with me – to have those guys want to come out here for me, tells a lot about them and hopefully, it tells a lot about me.”

UT’s highly-anticipated season opens on Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium against the Ball State Cardinals, but Hooker and his pals were just having some fun in the sun on Saturday at Sullivan East.

“Well, I love to be anywhere where there’s ball being played or taught,” Hooker said. “Dayne having the opportunity of coming back to his alma mater and put on a great camp is amazing. Dayne is a brother of mine, all my teammates are, and when he asked me to do something I was happy to do so.”