Honaker's Jordan Stout aids game-winning kick for Ravens

Justin Tucker is considered by most experts to be the best kicker in the NFL and the Baltimore veteran happens to have a pretty good holder.

Former Honaker High School star Jordan Stout performed his holding duties flawlessly Sunday night for Tucker’s four field goals – including a game-winning 43-yarder that split the uprights as time expired – giving the Ravens a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tucker connected on an extra point and field goals of 37, 58, 25 and 43 with Stout putting the ball down.

“We all knew it was going in …” Stout wrote on his Twitter page.

Stout also punted twice for a 39.5-yard average in the game televised in primetime by NBC.

A 38-yarder with 2:58 left in the first quarter and a 41-yard with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter both pinned the Bengals inside their 20-yard line.

With Baltimore’s high-powered offense, which includes a major weapon in Tucker’s powerful leg, Stout has done more holding than punting through his first five games as a pro after being selected in the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft.

He is averaging 46 yards on 16 punts.

Tucker is 9-for-9 on field goals and 15-for-16 on PATs with Stout doing the holding.

The Ravens essentially have two versions of the victory formation.

One is when the quarterback takes a knee to run out the clock. The other is when Justin Tucker comes on the field to attempt a game-winning kick.

“We've got the GOAT at kicker,” Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said after the game, using the acronym for “Greatest of All-Time.”

Tucker's game-winner extended his streak to 61 straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. He is 17 for 17 in his career on attempts in the final minute of regulation.

“What matters in those 1.3 seconds between snap, hold and the kick, are the things that are going to help the kick go through the uprights,” Tucker said. “My feelings, my emotions — for 1.3 seconds, they don't really matter, whether I'm feeling very confident or nervous or even outright afraid. That's partly why I always make it a point to say a brief prayer as I'm lining up to kick — not to ask for results, but to ask for peace and to show gratitude just for sort of being able to be in that moment."

Jackson finished 19 of 32 for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and rushed 12 times for 58 yards. Burrow also had a TD and a pick and was 24 of 35 for 217 yards.

Baltimore improved to 19-2 in primetime games at home under coach John Harbaugh.