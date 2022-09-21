Honaker returns to Hogoheegee, Lebanon to SWD as part of VHSL realignment

The Honaker Tigers travel to Grundy on Friday night for a marquee football game with Black Diamond District championship implications. The pursuit of that league title will also have some historical significance.

“Winning the district is a goal that we made at the beginning of the season,” said Honaker coach Todd Tiller. “Being the last year we are in the BDD it would be a great way to finish our last season in the district.”

This school year will indeed mean sayonara to the BDD for the Tigers as they shift to the Hogoheegee District next fall, a move that became official during Wednesday’s Virginia High School League Executive Committee meeting.

It was also revealed that the Lebanon Pioneers will bump up in classification in going from the Class 1 Hogoheegee District to the Class 2 Southwest District.

Those changes involving Russell County schools were the major local developments during Wednesday’s meeting as the VHSL established districts and regions for the upcoming four-year cycle that will span from 2023-24 through 2026-27.

It’ll be a Hogo homecoming for Honaker as the Tigers were a member of the league from 1978-79 through 1987-88.

Honaker makes an already tough district even more competitive. The Tigers are aiming for their fourth straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state title this winter and have had postseason success in most other sports.

“I believe from top to bottom and across all sports and activities, the Hogoheegee District is as good as any Class 1 district in the state,” said Honaker athletic director Trevor Coleman.

What necessitated a change of scenery that leaves the Black Diamond District with just four members?

“We decided it would be best for our student-athletes to be proactive and go ahead and make the move due to the impending consolidation of Buchanan County Schools,” Coleman said.

When exactly that consolidation will occur remains to be seen.

There has been no groundbreaking ceremony for a new school that will be formed from the combining of Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley. Council, the other high school in Buchanan County, would remain open and not be part of consolidation under the current scenario.

“Officially, we have not been given a dedicated timeframe,” said Twin Valley athletic director/girls basketball coach Brian Moore. “However, there is a lot of speculation that we could be in the new school in the fall of 2025 or 2026. Despite these speculations, we have not been given or told anything official to date.”

Scheduling could be interesting for BDD schools with the additional amount of non-district games needed now.

Council does not have a football program, while Twin Valley had to suspend its football season after just one game this season due to a lack of numbers. The Panthers plan to play again next fall, however.

Grundy had explored moving to the Hogoheegee District, while Council, Hurley and Twin Valley had originally appealed to join the Cumberland District before withdrawing those claims.

Moore is taking a positive approach.

“In the past, the Hogo had four teams for a few years and they were able to make it work, so we are optimistic that we can make it work here as well,” Moore said. “One of the areas that we will have to address is in football, as we will only have three schools with football. The way the system is currently set up, this should not be an issue since playoff seeding is determined by ratings points.

“In regards to scheduling non-district opponents, I really do not foresee too much of a change. We will be able to maintain home and away relationships with Honaker in several sports and in the ones that we cannot make that work, we will just have to find one additional opponent to essentially replace them on the schedule.”

Yet, it might not all got so smoothly on the gridiron.

“Scheduling will be a major challenge for the next two cycles,” said Grundy athletic director/football coach Craig Plymal. “We have been told by many schools they are not interested in playing a consolidated school, which is years away. The 2023-24 cycle currently has us looking to find four opponents.”

There are also the financial concerns that come with a four-team league comprised of four of the smallest schools in the Commonwealth. The Black Diamond District recently announced it would raise ticket prices for events.

“The increase in ticket prices has not been well received but in order to keep up with expenses it was an absolute necessity,” Moore said. “We, at Twin Valley, are offering annual passes for students to help offset the expense for families in hope that our student turnout at athletic events remains strong. We hope that this approach eases the burden on families while at the same time allowing us to generate more revenue and maintain our fanbase. A family of four, with two parents and two students, will have the option of purchasing two annual passes for the students, which will save the family money over the course of a school year. In theory, they will continue to come to the games and we will rely on increased concession sales to meet expenses.”

As Moore mentioned, Honaker isn’t completely abandoning its old rivals.

“We definitely plan to still play the BDD schools,” Coleman said. “They are close to us and we have had a lot of good games with those schools over the years.”

Chilhowie, Holston, Northwood, Patrick Henry and Rural Retreat will now be the district foes for Honaker. The Tigers have similar color schemes to Chilhowie and Rural Retreat.

Honaker’s football schedule already includes Chilhowie, Patrick Henry and Northwood.

“Historically, it makes sense. Honaker was a member of the Hogoheegee in the late-70s through the late-80s and they already play most of the schools in the district,” said Chilhowie baseball and football coach Jeff Robinson. “They are competitive in all sports and they have a loyal fanbase that travels well. It definitely makes our district stronger by adding another strong athletic program to mix.”

Rural Retreat actually voted in opposition of the move when it was first broached, as it did with Lebanon two years ago, due to increased travel distance. However, coaches and administrators for the Indians hold no animosity of Honaker’s joining.

“Honaker has some strong tradition across multiple sports,” said Rural Retreat athletic director/football coach Jamey Hughes. “I do believe they will be a positive addition to the district.”

Lebanon will not be a league opponent for the Tigers as the Pioneers move up a classification and continue to bounce around as they have remained on the cusp of the enrollment cut-off (475 students) of Class 1 and Class 2 for years.

No school in far Southwest Virginia has been reshuffled more through realignment over the years than Lebanon. The Clinch Valley District, Southwest District, Hogoheegee District, Highlands District, Clinch Mountain District and Clinch Mountain Conference have been among the leagues the Pioneers have called home since 1970.

This will be the third stint in the SWD for the Pioneers, who exited that league to join the Hogoheegee following the 2020-21 school year and are back after a brief exile.

Grayson County of the Mountain Empire District was granted an appeal to remain in Class 1, while Riverheads was denied its appeal and will move up to the Class 2 ranks next year, according to Executive Committee member Mike Davidson from Marion.

Riverheads has won the last six VHSL Class 1 state football titles and had its 52-game losing streak snapped on Sept. 9 with a loss to Lord Botetourt.

Complete minutes from Wednesday’s meeting will be released this morning by the VHSL office and will surely cause some debates among high school sports fans as realignment usually does.

“I think the process that the VHSL has in place works,” Coleman said. “It’s difficult to do anything involving so many schools and satisfying all of them. There will always be schools on the bubble between two classifications and someone has to be the smallest school in each class, but there is no way to avoid those things.”