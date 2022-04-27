Honaker grad Jordan Stout's path to pros an improbable journey

Here Jordan Stout stands on the cusp of a career in professional football, owning a powerful right leg which boomed punts that rewrote the Penn State University record book and is coveted by more than one National Football League general manager.

There Jordan Stout stood eight years ago on the artificial turf surface at Fuller Field, a scrawny sophomore-to-be soccer star being coaxed by members of Honaker High School’s football team to put foot to pigskin for the first time in a de facto tryout.

“ Our kicker graduated the year before, so we were all talking about needing to find a kicker,” said Casey Dye, the quarterback of the Tigers at the time. “We had heard about this freshman that was supposed to be a great soccer player, so we decided we were gonna take a tee and football out to him before soccer practice and see if he’d try to kick a football for us.

“ I just remember telling him we needed a kicker and we wanted to see if he could kick a football as good as he could a soccer ball. We lined him up for a 30-yard field goal and were kind of expecting him to shank the first couple at least. He had no clue the steps or mechanics to take, but on the first try he drilled it. We all just kind of looked at him and said, ‘You’re playing football. See you in the fall.’ “

Thus a journey began that saw Stout morph into an all-state kicker at Honaker, a walk-on at Virginia Tech, a team captain at Penn State, a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and a dude who could get his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Nevada.

This punter’s path is leading to a destination long desired.

“ To be honest with you, what we do is all about confidence – special-team guys and college athletes in general,” Stout said. “I think I’ve known since the beginning. I know that’s crazy to hear as I was a walk-on at Virginia Tech and it’s been a long journey, but I’ve always kept my eyes on the pros and I’ve always thought I’ve been able to do that.”

The Natural

Jordan Stout was far from a football fanatic growing up and didn’t spend hours upon hours each weekend parked in front of the television set soaking it all in.

His grandfather was a big Virginia Tech fan and Stout’s family would keep up with how the Hokies were doing and that was about the extent of the youngster’s interest.

“ I had just played soccer my whole life growing up,” Stout said. “From the first time I kicked a football, I started becoming a fan of it little by little.”

Soon it turned into an obsession as Stout did everything he could to get better at his craft and sharpening those skills became a year-round endeavor. Doug Hubbard, Stout’s football coach at Honaker, remembers seeing on more than one bleak winter day his star on special teams clearing snow off the gridiron so he could put some work in.

His parents, Rodney and Shelley, took him to kicking camps, clinics and training sessions all over the country for which he remains grateful.

It paid dividends as he finished his three seasons at Honaker with 20 field goals, 123 extra points, a 45.5-yard punting average and garnered attention from college programs.

He walked on at Virginia Tech and after two seasons with the Hokies transferred to Penn State, where he blossomed with big-time performances for the Big Ten Conference program.

Stout departed Penn State as the Nittany Lions’ career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Stout was one of just four guys at the NCAA Division I FBS level to handle punts, kickoffs, field goals and extra points in 2021.

He averaged 46.01 yards on 67 punts this season and was the runner-up to San Diego State’s Matt Araiza for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best at the position.

Stout also handled kickoff duties with 59 touchbacks on 65 attempts and totaled 82 points on field goals and PATs. He even completed a pass in a game against Michigan.

Stout did not have a single punt blocked or a kickoff returned for a score during his time in college.

Go even deeper when it comes to the statistics and Stout’s punting game was near perfect.

“ What really jumps out at us from a numbers perspective on Stout is his strong performance in both open-field and pin-deep situations,” said Dennis Brookner of the Puntalytics website. “This sets him apart from most college punters and also interestingly from Matt Araiza, who is very strong in the open field, but weak in pin-deep situations. Stout is often talked about as pro-ready and I suspect that perspective is at least partially driven by his ability to excel in all parts of the field.”

Scouts have plenty of quality film to view when it comes to Stout. He, Araiza and Georgia’s Jake Camarda are the top punters in this class.

“ What stands out studying Stout is the hang-time,” said Mark Schofield, a NFL Draft expert. “Stout consistently put coverage players in a position to limit the damage on returns, by getting a ton of hang-time on his punts. He also flashed some power in his leg, most notably a 76-yard punt against Wisconsin in the season-opener. While he handled kicking duties for Penn State, all signs are he is going to be a full-time punter at the next level and a good one at that.”

The Process

Stout declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 4 and things have been a whirlwind since.

He played in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in February.

Stout participated in the NFL Combine in March at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There was Pro Day at Penn State.

Private workouts and Zoom Interviews with countless NFL clubs have been on his itinerary too.

“ I think the best way to put it is that it’s been a lot of fun,” Stout said. “A lot of people look at it differently, but I just had a great time through the whole process.”

A stellar performance has helped create that vibe.

“ Honestly, I’ve had a great offseason,” Stout said. “I’ve been really consistent with my punting and kickoffs. Each workout I’ve had, I’ve increased my draft stock each time. I haven’t left anything out there and I think I’ve helped myself.”

The Prospect

Tight end Heath Miller is the only Honaker graduate to have played in the NFL as he was a first-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2005 out of the University of Virginia and played for the Steelers from 2005-2015, winning two Super Bowl rings and earning two Pro Bowl selections.

He’s been keeping an eye on Stout’s progress.

“ I caught up with him on the phone a few months back,” Miller said earlier this week. “I’m definitely cheering for him and wishing him the best. It’s an exciting time for him and his family and I know he’ll do well wherever he goes.”

Where will that be exactly?

“ Some punter-needy teams that Stout would immediately start for and help: Rams, Chargers, Bears, Falcons, Eagles,” Brookner said.

There are only 32 starting punter jobs available in the NFL, so the competition is fierce.

“ For Stout, teams to watch include the Atlanta Falcons, who did not re-sign Dustin Colquitt and currently have Dom Maggio as their only punting option as the season looms,” Schofield said. “The New York Giants also have a need at the position, having released Riley Dixon. They have Jamie Gillan on the roster, but Gillan pinned just 15 punts inside the 20 in 42 attempts last season, in contrast to Stout who pinned opponents inside the 20 on 34 occasions. Then there are the Los Angeles Rams, who released Johnny Hekker this offseason [and recently signed Riley Dixon].”

Stout will gather with some friends and family in Nashville, Tennessee, during the draft as they celebrate the start of a new adventure.

“ Even if I don’t get drafted, that’s cool too,” Stout said. “Then I get to pick where I go.”

He is relaxed.

“ It all goes back to confidence,” Stout said. “And trying to be as far away from cocky as I can be, you have to believe that you are the best. I know I’m going to do well, because I have that mentality. I’ve been matched up with multiple punters in NFL training and I believe I have what it takes and I have to continue working hard to get better.”

The guy who you could say discovered Stout is among the many folks in Southwest Virginia proud of the prized punter.

“ It’s been awesome to see him grow and develop into the football player that he is,” Dye said. “I don’t think many people understand how much work and dedication it takes to do what he is doing right now. It’s crazy to think that the 100-pound kid we talked to that day on the field is getting ready to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. He deserves it and I’m just thankful to be a very small part of his football journey.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.