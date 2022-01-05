Honaker grad Jordan Stout of Penn State ready to boot his way to the biggest stage of them all as he declares for NFL Draft

Jordan Stout got his kicks in the Big Ten Conference and now the punter and kicker from Penn State University will attempt to boot his way to the biggest stage of them all.

The former Honaker High School star announced via his social media platforms on Tuesday at 4 p.m. that he was declaring for the 2022 National Football League Draft, issuing a 305-word statement revealing his intentions.

“The number one reason was,” Stout said. “I just feel like this is the best I’ve ever been and I’m ready to see where I stack up against the best.”

He still had a season of eligibility remaining and exits Penn State as the program’s career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts.

Stout will play in the Senior Bowl All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama, in an opportunity that will allow him to showcase his strong right leg in front of an army of professional scouts.

“Now it’s time to train and mentally prepare myself for the draft and combine,” Stout said.

His journey to this point did not have the typical start.