Honaker grad Jordan Stout of Penn State ready to boot his way to the biggest stage of them all as he declares for NFL Draft

Jordan Stout got his kicks in the Big Ten Conference and now the punter and kicker from Penn State University will attempt to boot his way to the biggest stage of them all.
The former Honaker High School star announced via his social media platforms on Tuesday at 4 p.m. that he was declaring for the 2022 National Football League Draft, issuing a 305-word statement revealing his intentions.
“The number one reason was,” Stout said. “I just feel like this is the best I’ve ever been and I’m ready to see where I stack up against the best.”
He still had a season of eligibility remaining and exits Penn State as the program’s career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts.
Stout will play in the Senior Bowl All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama, in an opportunity that will allow him to showcase his strong right leg in front of an army of professional scouts.
“Now it’s time to train and mentally prepare myself for the draft and combine,” Stout said.
His journey to this point did not have the typical start.
As a freshman at Honaker, Stout was practicing soccer one day in the spring on the artificial turf at Fuller Field when the skinny kid caught the eye of some football players who were working out and lifting weights in the nearby fieldhouse.
“ Can you kick a football?” asked Casey Dye, Honaker’s quarterback at the time.
Giving it a shot, Stout proceeded to unleash a 40-yard boot.
Obviously impressed, Dye encouraged Stout to come out for the team that August and help the Tigers on special teams. By the time it was all said and done, Stout finished his prep career with 20 field goals, 123 extra points and a 45.5-yard punting average on 42 attempts and emerged as a NCAA Division I prospect.
He poured himself into his craft and Doug Hubbard, his coach at Honaker, recalls many times seeing Stout shoveling snow off the field to practice his kicks during the offseason.
He signed with Virginia Tech and spent two seasons with the Hokies before transferring to Penn State, where he blossomed into one of the nation’s top standouts on special teams.
This season alone, Stout was one of just four guys at the NCAA Division I FBS level to handle punts, kickoffs, field goals and extra points.
He averaged 46.01 yards on 67 punts this season and was the runner-up for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best at the position.
Stout also handled kickoff duties with 59 touchbacks on 65 attempts and totaled 82 points on field goals and PATs.
He’ll be the second player from far Southwest Virginia in the 2022 NFL Draft pool as Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell (Union) announced his plans to turn pro last month. Mitchell and Stout were teammates with the Hokies in 2018.
Stout is attempting to become the second Honaker graduate to play in the NFL. Heath Miller was a tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2005-2015, winning two Super Bowl rings and earning two Pro Bowl selections.
Stout will certainly be on the radar of NFL clubs.
“ His ability this season to drop nearly half his punts inside the 20 is not only impressive, but key to his chances of making it at the next level. That accuracy is so important. Then, it’s his leg power. There aren’t many punters in college football with a longer punt this year,” Oliver Hodgkinson, a NFL Draft Analyst for the Pro Football Network, told the Bristol Herald Courier in a November interview. “And that leg strength is evident with his number of touchbacks on kickoffs this year. Composure I’d say is another big thing. He’s never had a blocked punt which shows, to me, that he’s cool under pressure as far as punting is concerned.”