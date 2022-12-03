Honaker girls win Tip-Off Classic title

BRISTOL, Va. – The three-time defending state champion Honaker girls last lost 52-45 on December 22, 2021, to Ridgeview.

In an intense defensive matchup, Honaker held on for a 38-36 victory over Ridgeview to win the championship of the 2022 Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.

“We went in knowing it would be a hard game against a good Ridgeview team,” Honaker standout Alayna McNulty said. “I felt if we battled through it and did what we needed to do, we could get the win.”

It wasn’t a contest for the faint-hearted. If you love tenacious in your face defense, the Bearcat Den was the place to be. Both teams were hampered by foul trouble. Each team finished with well over 20 turnovers and full-court pressure was applied by each team most of the night.

“I thought it was two tired teams going at it,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier, of the teams that had each played three games in the tournament. “They made some turnovers, we couldn’t capitalize and we made some turnovers and they couldn’t capitalize. They got out to a quick start on us, we fought back, but could never take the lead.”

Caylee Sykes made a free throw with 7:03 to play in the first quarter for a 1-0 advantage, it was the Wolfpack’s only lead of the game. Both teams struggled to get shots to fall, and Honaker was up only 11-3 after eight minutes of play.

The Tigers methodically pulled away in the second quarter. When Valeigh Stevens banked in a 35-foot 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, Honaker held a 23-13 lead at intermission.

Ridgeview pulled within three 25-22 late in the third quarter. Kalli Miller nailed a trey from out front for Honaker. Maggie Grant answered with a driving layup for the Wolfpack, but Tailor Nolley connected on a jumper to put Honaker up 30-24 going to the fourth.

Ridgeview kept on the pressure the final eight minutes drawing closer and closer. With 45 ticks left on the clock Braelyn Strouth made two foul shots to close the gap to one, 37-36.

The teams traded miscues, with six seconds remaining McNulty was fouled and made 1-of-2 for the two-point margin. A desperation shot by the Wolfpack was off the mark as Honaker held on for the victory.

It was a game that will improve both teams.

“It was good competition,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “This is the first team we’ve seen that applies that type of pressure. We knew we had to settle down. They are a lot of things we’re going to have to fix as we go along.”

Strouth had 14 points and six rebounds, while Sykes totaled six points and eight boards for Ridgeview.

“We tell our kids missed free throws and layups will lose ballgames,” Frazier said. “We missed quite a bit of both tonight. But we played a good team and they’re well-coached.”

Nolley led a balanced Tiger team with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. McNulty and Stevens contributed eight points each in the win.

The two powerhouses will square off again, when they meet at Ridgeview next Friday.

Third Place Boys

Virginia High 82, Marion 55

In a contest between two Southwest District rivals, the Virginia High boys disposed of Marion in consolation play for third place.

After the tip-off Reid Osborne hit a jumper to give the Scarlet Hurricane a 2-0 lead. Ethan Carpenter tied it, scoring in the paint. Next possession Carpenter scored on an inbounds play to put the Bearcats up 4-2, they would never relinquish the lead.

Marion (1-2) kept it close for a couple minutes. With Virginia High up 7-4, they went on a 12-0 surge to take control of the game. The Bearcats led 21-6 after one quarter of play and the Hurricane could never get it back to single digits.

“We did a good job of rebounding the basketball and had some putbacks,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said. “We had several second chance points, I thought we did a good job on that tonight.”

Carpenter was impressive with 20 points and nine boards. Aquemini Martin totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds, as the Bearcats dominated inside.

“They did a good job of getting in the paint and laying the ball in,” said Gallishaw. “We’ve been trying to preach that from the beginning, we have some good size and guys that can do it in the paint. Kudo’s to them tonight.”

Dante Worley (11 points, six assists) and Deonta Mozell (11 points, four assists) added offense and distributed the ball for Virginia High (2-1).

J.B. Carroll (19 points) and Parker Wolfe (16 points) provided most of the offense for the Scarlett Hurricane.

“Virginia High is full of athletes, and they shot the ball well,” Marion coach Adam Burchett said. “Coach Gallishaw does a great job with them, they executed. I thought our guys played hard, we just couldn’t get our shots to fall. We’ll watch film and get back to work.”

It’s been a good start for Virginia High, with the season just beginning.

“We have a way to go,” Gallishaw said. “It’s only our third game, I don’t want to jump to any conclusions. I just want to get a feel for our team, it’s a lot different team than last year, so we want to work hard every day in practice.”