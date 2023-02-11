GRUNDY, Va. – The three-time defending state champions took a big step in defending their crown. After the Twin Valley and Honaker girls split the regular season series, both teams finished with one Black Diamond district loss.

The Tigers used a suffocating defense and showed grit in a 37-25 victory over Twin Valley at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.

“This is a reset, the first part of the season is over, this is a new chapter,” Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller said. “We had to take care of business; we really wanted that one-seed. We knew it would have to come from the defensive end, and the girls just gave me outstanding effort on defense.”

A fast start was key for Honaker. Valeigh Stevens connected on a long trey on their first possession, followed by a driving layup by Alayna McNulty and a 3-pointer by Tailor Nolley as they hit their first three shots for an 8-0 lead.

They went up double digits, 17-5, when Kalli Miller had a basket and then a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first quarter.

Nolley used her quickness and athleticism to defend Twin Valley’s leading scorer Haylee Moore. The talented Moore was held to one point in the first quarter, and the Panthers scored only five points in the first half and were shut out in the second quarter.

“We didn’t play well,” Twin Valley coach Brian Moore said. “We spent so much time and energy trying to keep it close in the first half, we kind of hit a wall. They allowed the game to be a physical contest, and my girls were flat worn out.”

Rayne Hawthorne had a couple of buckets to start the second half as Twin Valley tried to slow the Tiger’s momentum. Moore cut the Honaker lead to 20-11 with a couple of foul shots, but they could get no closer.

Nolley, McNulty, and Miller continued to attack the basket, and the Tigers were back up by a comfortable margin.

Nolley had a game-high 15 points for Honaker (16-7). Alayna McNulty and Kalli Miller contributed seven points each in the win.

Moore totaled nine points and Hawthorne eight for Twin Valley (16-7).

BDD Girls Play-in Game

Council 41, Hurley 19

The BDD tournament also got underway with the play-in game. Ella Rasnake poured in 23 points to keep Council’s season alive with a victory over Hurley. The teams had split in the regular season.

“This is a good feeling,” Council coach Neil Rasnake said. “This is a young group of girls, we don’t graduate anyone. I told the girls this is one we want to get, we went over to Hurley on Tuesday and lost. Coach [Adam] Keene does a great job with his bunch, they play hard.”

Hurley (5-17) held a 6-4 lead at the end of the first quarter as both teams struggled offensively. Rasnake and Izabella Ratliff got Council (6-17) going in the second quarter, as they took a 16-10 advantage at the break.

The Cobras held the Rebels scoreless in the third quarter and outscored them 25-9 in the second half to cruise to the victory.

“I told my girls it comes down to who wants it more,” Coach Rasnake said. “We lived to see another day.

“Ella has been banged up the second half of the season, but she’s starting to come into her own. I told her the main focus of the off-season is to get stronger, but she’s had a heck of a season for a freshman.”

Kara Hagerman led the way for the Rebels with eight points.

“We came out okay, but we had a couple of starters out,” said Hurley coach Adam Keen. “Council just kind of took over, once they got up 10 to 15, we couldn’t get a shot to go in. I credit Coach Rasnake and those girls, they keep digging and getting better. We’re going to hit the off-season, get better ourselves, and look forward to next year.”