BRISTOL, Tenn. — It is almost football time in Tennessee. Josh Holt and the Vikings have pigskins on their minds.

“I am excited, I am really excited,” said Holt, in his second season as head coach at Tennessee High. “I think the kids are a little excited right now. It is time, football season has started. It is starting to feel like it, I feel like we have got a lot of community support, we have a lot of support inside the system so it is a great place to be, it really is.”

After a TSSAA-mandated two-week dead period, Tennessee High got back to work on Monday with workouts and conditioning drills, with an acclimation period beginning next week. Teams can don helmets and full pads on July 24 in preparation for opening night, which is Aug. 18 for the Vikings against Greeneville at the Stone Castle.

“The dead period is kind of in a weird spot. I wish they would do it a little bit sooner, but I kind of get why it is there, but you get ramped up all of June and then you have just got to stop,” Holt said. “It is kind of like starting to train again. It is not the easiest thing in the world, but you have got to do it.”

Tennessee High finished 5-6 in Holt’s first season, despite playing just four home games before falling in a hard-fought 21-14 playoff loss at Knox Central without injured quarterback Jimmy Phipps. Holt is looking for more consistency in the season ahead and feels like versatility will help overcome any lack of numbers.

“We weren’t very consistent last year. You can ask anybody on the team or staff and they will say the same thing. When we played disciplined, simple, consistent football, we played with everybody,” Holt said. “I felt like we played really good against a great [Daniel] Boone team. When we went to Knox Central, that was with a backup quarterback. Jimmy was out that week and right there at the end of the game we threw the ball end zone twice with three freshmen on the field.

“That is where our consistency and our simplicity comes in for us. That is why we feel so good about our depth, that is where our depth comes from, not necessarily in numbers. We fought and fought and fought in that game. It was a really, really good game. We were up, they were up, it was just a good hard-fought battle, which is what Tennessee High does. We are going to fight every single game.”

Holt, who played at Tennessee High (1997-2001) and Emory & Henry, felt like the Vikings developed an enduring culture as the year progressed, based on the pillars of discipline, simplicity and consistency.

“I think the kids are starting to accept that because when they came for spring ball we were way more consistent than with everything,” said Holt, whose coordinators will continue to be Matt Chandler on defense and Jesse Taylor on offense. He also has two assistants apiece for both sides of the interior lines. “That has been our goal all off-season is to be more consistent. We simplified what we do on both sides of the ball last year and the discipline got better as the year went on so now we really have to work on being consistent...

“I think we kind of found out who we are last year. We are starting to see the way we need to play football, the way we want to play football and the way we can play football.”

Thirteen seniors have moved on, including college players Evan Bedwell (Pikeville) and Austin DeGeare (UVa-Wise), but Holt has 18 rising seniors, 12 juniors, 22 sophomores and more than 30 freshmen, a group that averaged 94 percent weight room attendance in June.

“We had a pretty big junior class last year and we have high hopes for those kids. They are super high-character kids,” Holt said. “That word hanging in every single locker is consistency and that is where it starts. Consistency really starts the next day and then it is consistent again the next day and then the next day.”

Among the returnees are Phipps, ultra-strong running back and linebacker Josh Bell and four returning offensive linemen led by Micah Norton, a quartet that weighs between 240-270 pounds. Defensive cast members include linemen Jashun Hernton, Jacob Rhea and Kade Bible, linebacker Carter Keesee and defensive backs Donnie Thomas, Josh Sizemore and Peyton Feagins, who has endured torn ACLs in each of the last two seasons.

Phipps made significant strides despite missing two games last year with injuries, but Holt said he was still at practice every day, adding that “it ate him alive being on the sidelines, but he was here and he was part of it.”

“He is getting better with his arm every day and he is super dangerous with his feet. What we are going to gain is this is the first time in a while we have done the same thing on offense two years in a row,” said Holt, who said the Vikings have three running backs capable of starting, while they are looking for youngsters to step up at receiver to replace graduated Maddox Fritts and Logan Tudor. “This is, for the most part, his offense. He understands it, he can get people set, he knows the reads, he knows the progressions, he knows all that.

“We saw that in the spring because he was out here with us. I was taken a back a little, I was like, ‘Wow, we are light years ahead of where we were at this time last year in the spring’.”

While Holt said the Vikings’ goal every year is to win the Mountain Lakes Conference — something that last happened in 2019 — getting to that point is a matter of focusing on the process. He has also been pleased with the success in the classroom, with players excited for the opportunity to get helmet stickers for their academic progress.

“That is what we have got to pay attention to. The little things start out here, every locker looks the same, make sure your helmet is where it needs to be,” Holt said. “When you get out here in practice make sure you are present, not just here. Make sure you are listening, make sure you are taking the right steps.

“That is our main focus. We are working on the process, not the end goal, but whatever happens after that process is where we are at. We really, really feel like if we do what we are supposed to as far as little things go, we will be where we want to be.”

While the opening kickoff of the 2023 season is still 36 days away, Holt knows how time flies when a good time is being had by all.

“June absolutely flew by. I remember having our freshmen parents meeting June 5th, which was basically the first day you could do much and the next thing you know we are on dead period,” Holt said. “If you think about it, it is a whole month, but there are maybe only 18 workouts because we don’t do anything on Fridays.

“We will go four days a week, but it absolutely flies by, it really does.”