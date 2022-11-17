Holston, Patrick Henry renew rivalry

The two high schools are separated by a little more than 12 miles, their football teams have identical records and tonight’s Region 1D semifinal showdown will be the fourth gridiron meeting between the foes in the span of 13 months.

Indeed, the Patrick Henry Rebels (8-3) and Holston Cavaliers (8-3) will resume their red-hot rivalry at 7 p.m. in the second round of the VHSL playoffs at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

It’s always been said that familiarity breeds contempt, but a mutual appreciation has grown from these frequent battles.

“There’s definitely respect between the two programs,” said Patrick Henry senior quarterback Ben Belcher. “We’re both very competitive and sometimes the games get chippy, but it’s just a part of football.”

Holston beat Patrick Henry twice last season, including in the regional championship game.

The Rebels posted a 30-17 win over Holston on Oct. 7 in the first encounter of 2022, outscoring the Cavaliers 20-7 over the game’s final 24 minutes.

The intensity will be raised a few notches with tonight’s win-or-go-home stakes.

“It’s became one of those rivalry games and every game we’ve played has been big,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “I think both sides tend to spend a little more time preparing for this game because it is always so important.”

Padgett has dissected plenty of film on Holston quarterback Noah Tweed, who is the definition of a dual threat and has had a sensational sophomore season.

Twin brothers Dustin Bott and Dillon Bott have been mainstays for the Cavaliers and anchor the defense.

“Holston plays so hard on both sides of the football,” Padgett said. “They have several kids who can score from anywhere on the field. They’ve got a great quarterback and defensively, they are going to swarm to the ball and hit you. If you miss a block or don’t do your assignment, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Likewise, Holston coach Chris Akers has spent hours studying Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail, who is 57 yards shy of 2,000-yard rushing mark for the season, and breaking down a defense anchored by 6-foot-3, 310-pound sophomore lineman Tyler Barrett and steady senior linebacker Bobby Cline.

“They’re really good,” Akers said. “They have two really good backs with McFail and [Cam] Goodspeed and their offensive line is one of the best [Class 1] lines I’ve seen in a long time.”

Holston was 3-3 after that loss to Patrick Henry, but has reeled off five consecutive double-digit triumphs since the setback.

The Cavaliers have exceeded many people’s expectations after losing four all-state players from last season.

“I just think the kids remained positive,” Akers said. “We had a rough game against John Battle [in a 19-6 loss on Sept. 9] and there were a lot of question marks about our team and program, especially with some of the youth we had. I thought we played well in spurts against PH, then those two wins against Rural Retreat and Lebanon were the ones where we found out whether we were a playoff team or not. We found a way to win those two games and we knew we had something going.”

Patrick Henry coughed up a 21-point lead in a 52-49 loss at Honaker on Oct. 21, but still secured the top seed in the Region 1D playoffs. The Rebels have won their three games since that tough defeat by scores of 42-7, 56-0 and 49-8.

“We lost to a very good football team that night,” Padgett said. “We got up early in the game and Honaker didn’t quit. They played for four quarters and that’s what you have to do. Our kids saw that and it woke us up that you have to play a full football game and we’ve done that the last three weeks.”

Patrick Henry will have to play four full quarters this evening against an old nemesis.

“I’ve been proud of our kids,” Padgett said. “They just keep battling and we’re going to try to keep this thing going.”