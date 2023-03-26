SEATTLE — The top-seeded Hokies, in the Elite Eight for the first time, will take on the third-seeded Buckeyes at 9 p.m. Monday at Climate Pledge Arena.

"They're enjoying the moment, but they're not in awe," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Sunday at a news conference. "We were the 1 seed. … We're supposed to be here.

"It doesn't matter if it was UConn in front of us, Ohio State or the Lakers. We're going to … focus because we know that we still have to play a great opponent to get to where we want to get to."

Ohio State (28-7) knocked off second-seeded UConn 73-61 on Saturday, ending the Huskies' streak of 14 straight Final Four appearances.

"UConn or not, we're still playing a very talented team," Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said.

The Hokies (30-4) beat Tennessee on Saturday for the program's first Sweet 16 victory.

"We didn't come this far just to make it this far," Tech guard Cayla King said.

The Buckeyes, who are in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993, stymied the Huskies with their fullcourt pressure defense. UConn turned the ball over 25 times, with Ohio State recording 13 steals.

"We play a lot of teams in the ACC who press, just probably not to the magnitude of what Ohio State does," Brooks said. "Their commitment to the press is very thorough. I've been watching them all year long — good friends with Kevin [McGuff, the Ohio State coach] — and just marvel at what they've been able to do."

Ohio State averages 11.4 steals and forces an average of 20.3 turnovers.

"We're a little bit of a smaller team, but we've got great speed and quickness," McGuff said. "We're trying to use that to our advantage with this pressing style."

"We've got a lot of people that can fly around and create chaos and get steals," Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon said.

Tennessee used fullcourt pressure to whittle Tech's lead to one point Saturday. The Hokies turned the ball over 18 times.

"We have to make sure that we limit our live-ball turnovers [Monday]," Brooks said. "You just can't give them the basketball where it leads to two points and then they come back and press you again."

Amoore said the Hokies had not prepared for the Lady Vols to press them like they did on Saturday.

But they will be expecting it from the Buckeyes.

"We were able to watch that [UConn] game and we saw how incredible Ohio State is," Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said. "We're just going to have to be able to handle their pressure and their press. … They're super bouncy and in your face and able to move quickly and they're just really in shape also. So we're going to have to be able to have that high energy as well in order to break it."

Saturday was not the first time the Hokies have faced pressure defense this season.

"The whole ACC tournament — Duke, Miami, Louisville — they're all aggressive styles and they all pressed at some points in the game, so playing those teams throughout the year and the ACC tournament I think prepared us some for this," King said.

Brooks said Tech can't rely only upon Amoore to break the press Monday.

"Georgia's phenomenal at getting through and breaking the presses, but it does wear you down," Brooks said. "We need her to do so many other things. We need her to set up our offense. We need her to score.

"So we will do it by committee. She'll be the mainstay in breaking it, but Taylor Soule's going to have to be able to do it [too]. … Kayana Traylor's going to have to be a little bit more involved with that. Cayla King is going to have to help. Elizabeth Kitley's going to have to be an outlet."

Kitley figures the Buckeyes will try to exhaust the Hokies. Will that be a problem for a Tech team that used only six players Saturday?

"They only played seven [against UConn] and they're pressing," Brooks said.

Ohio State had to rally to beat James Madison 80-66 in the first round, then edged North Carolina 71-69 in the second round on a Sheldon jumper with 1.8 seconds to go. But on Saturday, Ohio State led the entire second half.

The Buckeyes shot just 38.3% from the field and were outrebounded by UConn, but they scored 23 points off turnovers and had 14 fast-break points.

"The fact that we were able to turn [the Huskies] over and kind of get them discombobulated and kind of out of their rhythm is what helped us," Big Ten freshman of the year Cotie McMahon said.

The Hokies are on a 14-game winning streak.

"We're very confident in our [defense], so we're kind of hoping that slows them down in transition," McMahon said.

McMahon had 23 points Saturday. The 6-foot forward averages 15 points.

"She's going to be a handful," Brooks said.

All-Big Ten guard Taylor Mikesell averages 17 points, while All-Big Ten second-team pick Taylor Thierry averages 13.7 points.

Sheldon had 17 points Saturday. Sheldon, who averages 12.8 points, has played in only nine games this season because of a leg injury.

The Hokies have met the Buckeyes only once previously. Tech beat Ohio State 81-73 in December 2018 in the West Palm Beach Invitational in Florida, although Brooks said the Buckeyes did not press in that game.

Ohio State finished fourth in the Big Ten standings with a 12-6 league mark. The team beat Michigan and Indiana in the Big Ten tournament before losing 105-72 to Iowa in the final. In nonleague play in the regular season, the Buckeyes beat Tennessee 87-75 and won 96-77 at Louisville.