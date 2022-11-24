Hokies host Charleston Southern; VT women victorious

For the second time this week, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will take on a foe from Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday.

But this time, the opponent will be Charleston Southern.

And this time, the Hokies will be playing in their own arena.

The Hokies (5-1) will host Big South member Charleston Southern at 8 p.m. Friday in a game that will be televised by the ACC Network.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 77-75 loss to The College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic title game Sunday. That game was played in the Cougars’ arena and in front of a loud, pro-Cougars crowd.

Charleston Southern (2-2) has beaten Bethune-Cookman and National Christian College Athletic Association member Toccoa Falls. The Buccaneers have lost at Ohio State (82-56) and at Tulane (99-79).

The Buccaneers won only six games last season, including just one Big South game.

Sean Pedulla is averaging a team-high 17.5 points for Tech, while Claudell Harris Jr. averages 19.8 points for Charleston Southern.

The Hokies are 6-0 in the series, with the last meeting having come in December 2016 in Blacksburg.

— Mark Berman

WOMEN

No. 11 Virginia Tech 73, Missouri 57

Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead the Hokies (5-0) past the Tigers (6-1) on Wednesday in Nassau in the Bahamas.

Kitley moved into seventh place on the Tech career scoring list with 1,505 points and moved into a tie for second on the Tech career rebounds list with 855. She also recorded the 200th block of her career Wednesday.

Kayana Traylor had 18 points for the Hokies, who went 2-0 in the Bahamas. Georgia Amoore had 15 points and six assists.

The Tigers led 28-26 at halftime, but Tech outscored the Tigers 23-9 in the third quarter. The Hokies shot 63.6% from the field in the third quarter and 61.5% in the fourth quarter.